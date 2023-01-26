The Jets officially have a new offensive coordinator after the departure of Mike LaFleur earlier this month. On Thursday morning, the team named former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to the position.

Hackett returns to the coordinator ranks after a rough season as head coach of the Broncos. In his first year leading a franchise, he posted a 4–11 record before being fired. Before taking over in Denver, Hackett spent three seasons as offensive coordinator of the Packers under Matt LaFleur, helping lead the team to three straight 13-win seasons and two NFC championship game appearances during that stretch.

He joins a franchise that ran out to a promising 7–4 start to the 2022–23 season, before losing six straight games to end the year and miss the playoffs. The team ranked 29th in the league in points per game (17.4) and 25th in yards per game (318.2).

Hackett is no stranger to New York. His father, longtime college and NFL coach Paul Hackett, was the franchise’s offensive coordinator from 2001 to ’04.

The younger Hackett previously served as offensive coordinator with the Bills (2013 to ’14) and Jaguars ('16 to ’18) under Doug Marrone, who hired him for his first coordinator job at Syracuse in ’11.

The hire is certain to spark even further rumors about a potential trade for Aaron Rodgers as well, as Hackett was instrumental in the quarterback’s back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and ’21.