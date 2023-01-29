Chargers QB Justin Herbert Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, the team announced Sunday.

The team expects Herbert to be cleared in time for its offseason program, though. Luckily for the Chargers, the surgery was performed on his non-throwing shoulder.

Because of the surgery, Herbert no longer will be listed as an alternate for the 2023 Pro Bowl, which is set to take place next Sunday.

It’s unclear how Herbert injured his left shoulder, but the injury first appeared ahead of the Chargers’ Week 18 game against the Broncos. The quarterback was listed on the injury report that week but remained a full practice participant and started in the game. He played a majority of the snaps before backup Chase Daniels took over in the 31–28 loss.

The injury didn’t stop Herbert, as he started and played the entire wild-card playoff game against the Jaguars the following week.