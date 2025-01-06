2024 Final Grades for Eliminated AFC Teams
For 18 teams around the NFL, their season is over. It’s now about big boards and free agency.
In some cases, that was to be expected. A few teams were starting rebuilds with young quarterbacks. In other cases, being left out of the postseason is a disaster, and either will or has already cost people their jobs.
In the AFC, we saw the former with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. We saw the latter with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.
But how bad were these seasons for each of the AFC’s playoff-less teams? Let’s look at each and determine what’s next in every situation.
Cincinnati Bengals: D
Record: 9–8
Team MVP: Joe Burrow, QB
Burrow is the only reason the Bengals even had a pulse heading into Week 18. The Bengals had one of the league’s worst defenses, evidenced by Cincinnati losing four games when it scored at least 30 points. Ultimately, Burrow threw for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns against nine interceptions, but couldn’t do enough to drag the Bengals into the playoffs. Moving forward, the big question is whether Burrow will have Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as his starting receivers? Chase won the receiving triple crown and should receive an contract extension, but Higgins is approaching free agency.
Best moment: Beating the Denver Broncos 30–24 in overtime in Week 17.
It’s not exactly a banner victory, but it’s the best the Bengals had in 2023. Their wins were almost exclusively against the worst teams in football, including the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns (twice), Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. In fact, the only win Cincinnati had over a team with a winning record that had anything meaningful on the line was against Denver, with Burrow throwing for 412 yards and three touchdowns.
Worst moment: Losing to a horrific New England Patriots team.
There are ample choices here that all make sense. Cincinnati should have beaten the Baltimore Ravens. It should have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs. But poor special teams play, questionable coaching decisions and a defensive pass interference thwarted those efforts. Those are low moments, but nothing compares to the Week 1 debacle at home against New England, when the Bengals scored only 10 points and lost to a Patriots team that didn’t win another game until Week 8. It was also just one of two road victories for New England all year.
Offseason outlook: What happens with Higgins and Hendrickson?
There’s plenty to talk about this winter with the Bengals. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson earned a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod but has only one year left on his contract with no guaranteed money. He also requested a trade last offseason and played despite there never being a resolution. Will Hendrickson play out the deal or force Cincinnati’s hand? Then there’s Higgins, who played on the franchise tag in 2024 and now could command anywhere from $25-million-plus per year on the open market. Are the Bengals willing to pay a premium for him and then pay Chase, who should set a new financial standard at the position?
Cleveland Browns: D-
Record: 3–14
Team MVP: Myles Garrett, edge
What else is new? Garrett has been the Browns’ MVP every season he’s been in the league, and 2024 was no exception. After winning Defensive Player of the Year honors last season, Garrett followed up that campaign with 14 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and a league-high 22 tackles for loss, easily leading Cleveland in all three categories. Considering how rancid the Browns were offensively throughout much of the year, the MVP had to be on defense, and there’s no argument for anybody else.
Best moment: Beating the Ravens in Week 8 at home.
With Jameis Winston at the helm, Cleveland had its share of highs and lows. This was arguably the biggest high of the season along with beating the Pittsburgh Steelers later on in the snow. Winston threw for 334 yards while Cedric Tillman notched 99 receiving yards to stun Baltimore in a 29–24 victory, handing the Ravens their third loss of the season. Tillman made the play of the day, hauling in a go-ahead 38-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds remaining. For the Browns, it was only their second victory after beginning the year 1–6.
Worst moment: Losing at home to the Giants in Week 3.
New York was pitiful all season long, whether it was starting Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito or Drew Lock at quarterback. Somehow, coming into Cleveland at 0–2, the Giants beat the Browns, 21–15, with Deshaun Watson failing to throw for 200 yards while being sacked eight times. For the Browns, the loss dropped them to 1–2 and started a five-game losing streak from which they never recovered.
Offseason outlook: New quarterback coming to town?
It’s time for general manager Andrew Berry to accept his fate. Watson, who is now rehabbing from a torn Achilles sustained in October, is a disaster. He’s been terrible and/or hurt each of his three years in Cleveland. The Browns can’t get rid of him because of his fully guaranteed contract, but they could bring in someone such as Kirk Cousins, who played under coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota. Furthermore, much like Russell Wilson this year, Cousins could be playing on a minimum salary while the Atlanta Falcons pay the bulk of his salary. It’s time to move on from Watson.
Indianapolis Colts: C
Record: 8–9
Team MVP: Jonathan Taylor, RB
Unfortunately for Taylor, the defining snapshot of his 2024 season will be dropping the ball inches from the goal line in Denver, effectively starting the end of any realistic playoff hopes for Indy. Despite that, Taylor had an excellent season, rushing for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry. In a year where the passing game was once again absent in Indianapolis, Taylor’s legs were the only things keeping the Colts on the move.
Best moment: Handling the Steelers in Week 4.
Most of Indianapolis’s wins were against lousy teams, making their only signature win an early-season victory over Steelers. Anthony Richardson got the start but was knocked out early, and was replaced by veteran Joe Flacco. Flacco threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns, helping Indianapolis get its first win of the season. Flacco then remained in the starting lineup for a few weeks before giving the job back to Richardson, who struggled mightily throughout his second half of the season.
Worst moment: Losing to the Giants in Week 17.
This might be the worst moment any team had all season. In terms of a long-term debacle, there’s a case to be made for Richardson pulling himself out of a Week 8 loss against the Houston Texans for a play because he was tired, but falling to the previously two-win Giants was a train wreck, too. The defeat officially knocked Indianapolis out of playoff contention after Lock threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
Offseason outlook: What to do at quarterback?
This will be a defining conversation around the league this offseason. What are the Colts going to do with Richardson, who is entering his third season with a career completion percentage of 50.6% with 11 touchdown passes against 13 interceptions. As concerning, Richardson has been constantly injured, only playing 15 of a possible 34 games due to various ailments. If Indianapolis can pick up a quality veteran, the front office will have a controversial decision to make.
Jacksonville Jaguars: F-
Record: 4–13
Team MVP: Brian Thomas Jr., WR
Thomas might have been the only true bright spot. The first-round pick out of LSU immediately became one of the league’s best receivers, catching 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Incredibly, Thomas did this while playing with a lackluster Trevor Lawrence, followed by Mac Jones. He also played with no complementary weapons, as no other Jacksonville player posted 500 receiving yards. While this season was a disaster for the Jaguars, Thomas looks like a superstar in the making.
Best moment: Getting the season’s first win against the Colts.
Jacksonville didn’t have many to choose from. Heck, pointing to when the final second ran off the clock in Week 18 was an option. That said, the Jaguars’ best showing came in Week 5 win against the Colts, when Lawrence threw for a season-high 371 yards and two touchdowns. It was also one of Thomas’s best games, with five receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Worst moment: Getting hammered by 46 points in Detroit.
This is obviously a game Jacksonville shouldn’t have won, but getting beat by nearly 50 points is wildly embarrassing. The Lions scored touchdowns on their first seven drives, and finished with a field goal on the eighth. The Jaguars barely competed, both on the scoreboard and in terms of effort, signaling that they were a beaten team ready for vacation with two months remaining on the docket.
Offseason outlook: Who’s going to be the next coach?
Barring some sort of miracle, Doug Pederson will be out as coach after three years, including a playoff performance, but ended in calamity. For many, the best young assistant on the market is Ben Johnson, who has served as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator under coach Dan Campbell for the past three seasons. If Jacksonville owner Shad Khan can lure away Johnson and pair him with Lawrence, it would be a terrific start to an offseason that also must include beefing up the defense and finally fixing the offensive line.
Las Vegas Raiders: D
Record: 4–13
Team MVP: Brock Bowers, TE
Bowers was expected to be an impact player when Las Vegas took him with the 13th pick in the NFL draft. Instead, he instantly became the most productive tight end in the league, catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl and likely All-Pro nods. Playing on a Raiders team that alternated between Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder at quarterback, those stats for a rookie are nothing short of miraculous.
Best moment: Upsetting the Ravens in Week 2 at Baltimore.
While the season was largely a mess, the Ravens did have one of the more inspiring wins in recent franchise history this year. In Week 2, Las Vegas took down the Ravens, 26–23, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter to earn a stunning comeback victory. Minshew threw for 276 yards while Davante Adams totaled nine receptions for 110 yards and a score. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the victory was the first of just two before the season sank on a 10-game losing streak.
Worst moment: Losing on an absurd botched snap against the Chiefs.
The Raiders’ season was essentially lost in October amidst their aforementioned dry spell, but there was a glimmer of hope for a seminal moment on Black Friday, playing in front of a national audience against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Trailing 19–17 in the final seconds, Las Vegas was preparing to attempt a game-winning field goal, only for rookie center Jackson Powers-Johnson to unexpectedly snap the ball, causing a fumble recovered by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.
Offseason outlook: What’s the direction of the franchise?
After appointing interim coach Antonio Pierce to the permanent spot last offseason, the Raiders promptly failed in epic fashion. Now, they’ll be looking for another coach and, quite likely, another quarterback. At some juncture, Las Vegas has to figure out the former position. The Raiders haven’t had a coach last more than four years since Art Shell ran the team from 1989 to ’94. As for quarterback, they haven’t had a true franchise-type guy under center since Ken Stabler was traded away to the Houston Oilers … in 1980. Who are going to be the next hopes at those positions?
Miami Dolphins: B-
Record: 8–9
Team MVP: Tyreek Hill, WR
Hill didn’t make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, but that’s largely a function of having to play a ton of football with Tyler Huntley this season. Hill remains one of the league’s best players despite being in his ninth year. The five-time, first-team All-Pro is still the most explosive wideout going, but was limited to only three catches of at least 30 yards this year. Considering the quarterback situation in Miami, Hill had a productive campaign and still projects as a top-tier receiver going into 2025.
Best moment: Beating the 49ers to stay in the playoff picture.
Despite all the injuries, the Dolphins remained in the playoff chase until the end. And while Miami continued to beat bad teams and struggle against good ones, as has been its pattern under coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins took down a talented San Francisco 49ers squad in Week 16, winning 29–17. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 215 yards and a score, while running back De’Von Achane rushed for 120 yards while catching six passes for another 70 yards.
Worst moment: Tagovailoa suffering a concussion in Week 2.
The Miami quarterback fell victim to another concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. As a result, he missed four games in which the Dolphins went 1–3. While that stretch effectively kept Miami out of the playoffs, the injury is the bigger concern. Tagovailoa also missed time at the end of the season, sitting out two games with a hip ailment.
Offseason outlook: Jevon Holland and how to upgrade?
Miami doesn’t have a ton of high-profile players hitting free agency, but Holland is an exception. The safety has never been named a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro, but the 24-year-old is coming off his rookie deal and should get a nice contract from someone, Miami or otherwise. The Dolphins will also have to get creative if they plan to upgrade across the roster, as only the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Browns have less cap space.
New England Patriots: B
Record: 4–13
Team MVP: Drake Maye, QB
Maye is kind of the default choice. New England has one of the league’s worst rosters, and although Maye only played the final 12 games of the season, he was still the best of a limited bunch. The rookie and No. 2 pick threw for 2,276 for 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, showcasing an ability to make plays from different angles and platforms. Ultimately, Maye’s biggest challenge going forward will be avoiding big hits when he scrambles, and understanding which risks are worth taking in the passing game.
Best moment: Maye getting his first start in Week 6.
The Patriots didn’t win this game. In fact, they were blown out at home, 41–21, by the Houston Texans. But in one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the year will largely be remembered for when Maye took the helm. He threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, giving New England fans a reason to stay engaged the rest of the season despite the team’s record.
Worst moment: Getting handled by the Chargers in Week 17.
It wasn’t the result, but how the result came to be. The Patriots were hosting a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Chargers and lost 40–7, as the offense managed just 181 yards while the defense relinquished 428. Los Angeles also converted more than half of its third downs and ran for 147 yards while the Patriots committed a turnover and took seven penalties. It was an ugly afternoon during an especially ugly season.
Offseason outlook: Getting talent around Maye.
The defense clearly needs to be upgraded around second-year corner Christian Gonzalez, but the top priority must be getting pass catchers around Maye. If the Bengals allow Higgins to walk, New England should be offering a massive contract. In the draft, the Patriots should be looking at adding multiple weapons, whether at receiver or tight end. Nobody has more cap space than New England, and it has to be aggressively deployed to make the offense more dangerous.
New York Jets: F
Record: 5–12
Team MVP: Garrett Wilson, WR
New York was expected to be a playoff team and in some cases, a championship contender. Instead, the Jets were never competitive, firing coach Robert Saleh after five games and playing only worse from there. However, Wilson was one of the few players who maintained some dignity in 2024, catching 101 passes for 1,104 yards and seven scores. Even with Davante Adams adding into the fold prior to Week 6, Wilson remained the top dog.
Best moment: The season coming to an end.
Seriously, what’s the best moment? Beating a beat-up Texans team on Thursday Night Football in a relatively meaningless game for the Jets? Beating the Titans? Beating the Patriots? There’s not much to hang onto for a team that has as many questions as any other team entering the offseason. For Fireman Ed and the rest of the Jets fans, the happiest moment in 2024 relating to this franchise had to be when the final second ticked off the clock in Week 18.
Worst moment: Losing in Week 8 to the Patriots.
This loss essentially finished off any hopes the Jets had of being relevant over the season's final few months. Losing 25–22 to the moribund Patriots made New York 2–6 and showcased all their flaws. That afternoon, the Jets took eight penalties and lost to a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett, who engineered a game-winning 70-yard drive in the final minute. Oh, and Greg Zuerlein missed both a field goal and extra point, a running theme of the year.
Offseason outlook: New coach, new quarterback … new team?
With owner Woody Johnson still involved, there’s always going to be the question of whether the Jets can get the future right. That said, New York is embarking on a total overhaul as Aaron Rodgers is almost certainly gone, while ownership is in the process of hiring a new coach and general manager. Beyond those changes, the Jets have some meaningful free agents headlined by corner D.J. Reed.
Tennessee Titans: C-
Record: 3–14
Team MVP: Tony Pollard, RB
Pollard’s value as a terrific free-agent signing gets somewhat overlooked nationally because of the seasons we saw from Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, but Pollard was excellent. The veteran ran for 1,079 yards and five touchdowns, consistently helping the Titans move the ball without many other weapons to rely upon. At 27 years old and with two years left on his contract, Pollard should be a bellcow for Tennessee to build the offense around, especially if it decides to go with a rookie quarterback in 2025.
Best moment: Beating the Texans on the road in Week 12.
Beating the eventual AFC South champs in their building was easily the high-water mark. Houston couldn’t stop the Titans, with quarterback Will levis throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns, while Pollard rushed for 119 yards and a score on 24 carries. Although the game didn’t end up becoming a turning point for Tennessee, it was proof the Titans were capable of being a spoiler in any given week.
Worst moment: Finding a way to lose in Week 1 to the Bears.
There’s a case to be made that it should be giving up 52 points to the Lions, but at least Detroit had the best offense in football. Losing to the Bears is a much tougher reality, especially when the defense allows only 148 total yards. Tennessee lost the season opener because of a pick-six, a blocker punt returned for a touchdown and committing three turnovers in a horrific 24–17 loss.
Offseason outlook: Who is going to be under center in 2025?
General manager Ran Carthon has some assets to work with this offseason. For starters, he’s in position to draft a quarterback in the first round, whether it ends up being Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. He also has the eighth-most cap space, which will allow him to upgrade on both sides of the ball, specifically the pass rush and offensive line (again). Tennessee has some weaponry to improve, but it must be deployed in the right fashion.