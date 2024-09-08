2024 NFL Week 1 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team
Football is back.
Coming into Sunday, a few games are already behind us with the Kansas City Chiefs holding off the Baltimore Ravens, and the Philadelphia Eagles handling the Green Bay Packers in the NFL’s first South American tilt.
As for the main slate, it’s a solid one. In the early matchups, the New England Patriots upset the Cincinnati Bengals in Jerod Mayo’s debut after replacing Bill Belichick. Then there was the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Houston Texans in an important divisional battle, with the Texans earning the win.
In the late window, the Cleveland Browns welcome in a re-signed Dak Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys, with Tom Brady on the call for Fox. On Sunday night, it’s the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in a rematch of last year’s NFC wild-card game.
Let’s get to all the action, looking at what it all means going forward.
Sunday
Patriots 16, Bengals 10
My take: The Bengals have traditionally started slow, and this is no exception. New England harpooned Cincinnati all afternoon, led by Rhamondre Stevenson rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. And for the Bengals, a tumultuous offseason has led to an 0–1 start with a trip to Kansas City on deck. Cincinnati has to figure things out, and quickly.
Stock up: Jerod Mayo. The Patriots are going through an overhaul with Bill Belichick not on the sideline for the first time since 1999. Mayo showed his defensive chops while doing an excellent job managing the game. Give him his flowers.
Stock down: The Bengals need more from Joe Burrow. Burrow, who flexed his right wrist throughout the afternoon, only threw for 5.7 yards per attempt in defeat. With the Chiefs next, Burrow has to find his rhythm and hope for a healthy Tee Higgins as a target as well.
Up Next: Seahawks at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 15; Bengals at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 15
Texans 29, Colts 27
My take: Houston already has a big advantage in the AFC South. The Texans got a win in arguably their toughest division battle, and the offense looked terrific in getting it. Meanwhile, the Colts catch a break next week at Green Bay, which will be without Jordan Love. It’s an early season must win.
Stock up: Joe Mixon had an excellent debut, rushing for 159 yards on 30 carries, along with his first touchdown in a Houston uniform. After struggling to run in 2023, Mixon gives the Texans a new dynamic.
Stock down: Despite two jaw-dropping touchdown passes, Anthony Richardson only completed 9-of-19 passes, not generating enough consistent offense to take down Houston. The Colts took Richardson at No. 4 a year ago in the draft to be a franchise quarterback. He’s young and inexperienced, but Indy needs more.
Up Next: Bears at Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 15; Colts at Packers, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 15
Steelers 18, Falcons 10
My take: Both teams entered with new quarterbacks, and it was Justin Fields outplaying Kirk Cousins to earn the victory. Cousins struggled in his return from a torn Achilles, throwing two interceptions while managing just 10 points. For Atlanta, it was a sobering start for a team which has real expectations of an NFC South title. Oh, and the Falcons have the Eagles and Chiefs on deck.
Stock up: Fields is the only answer. He managed the game while making a few big plays, including a 40-yarder to George Pickens. Pittsburgh has virtually nothing invested in Russell Wilson, making him all the easier to bench.
Stock down: Drake London has to be a difference-maker for the Falcons, and he only caught two passes for 15 yards. It’s one game, but Atlanta is relying heavily on London to carry a light receiver room.
Up Next: Steelers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 15; Falcons at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET Sept. 16
Bills 34, Cardinals 28
My take: In the wildest game of the early window, Buffalo held off the feisty Cardinals. The Bills were buoyed by Josh Allen, who accounted for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Even in defeat, though, Arizona should be heartened. The Cardinals will need to win high-scoring games and almost did so against a contender on the road. As for Buffalo, it’s a quick turnaround, having to play in Miami on Thursday night.
Stock up: Give it up for Greg Rousseau. In a contract year, Rousseau started strong with three sacks of Murray, one of the more elusive quarterbacks in the game. Buffalo needs a better edge rush, and Rousseau is providing hope.
Stock down: Marvin Harrison Jr. struggled in his debut. The first-rounder dropped a pass and had only one reception for four yards. On the game’s final drive, Harrison broke wide open for a would-be touchdown, but Kyler Murray never saw him.
Up Next: Rams at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 15; Bills at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 12
Dolphins 20, Jaguars 17
My take: In what should be a highly competitive AFC, Miami earned a key win after trailing 17–7 in the second half. After a slow start, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 337 yards, while the defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Conversely, the Jaguars have to be sick. They were inches from taking a 24–7 lead in the third quarter before a Travis Etienne fumble changed the contest’s complexion. Dating back to last year, Jacksonville is 1–6 in its last seven games.
Stock up: What else is new? Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle torched Jacksonville’s lackluster secondary, combining for 12 catches, 238 receiving yards and a touchdown. While Miami has questions to answer, its explosiveness on the outside isn’t one of them.
Stock down: Trevor Lawrence has to be better. Jacksonville has Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and first-round rookie Brian Thomas Jr., and Lawrence threw for 162 yards while a 17–7 lead evaporated.
Up Next: Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 15; Bills at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 12
Bears 24, Titans 17
My take: This wasn’t a Picasso, but the Bears will take it. Chicago fell behind 17–0 in the second quarter before rallying with 24 unanswered points. Chicago has to be disappointed in Caleb Williams who completed 14-of-29 for 93 yards, but two non-offensive scores bailed him out. Williams’s counterpart wasn’t much better, with Will Levis going 19-of-32 for 127 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Stock up: In a game without much offense, Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards is the choice. Edwards was everywhere, totaling 15 tackles, including two for losses. Chicago trailed big early and then held time and again before winning the game on a pick-six.
Stock down: The young quarterbacks. As aforementioned, both Williams and Levis each had less than 100 passing yards going into the fourth quarter. It’s only Williams’s first start (and Levis’s 10th), but the production needs to be heavily increased.
Up Next: Jets at Titans, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 15; Bears at Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 15
Vikings 28, Giants 6
My take: Sam Darnold? Sam Darnold! The Vikings appeared to be in for a forgettable season after J.J. McCarthy’s knee injury, but Darnold has given hope to Minnesota after he torched the Giants. Darnold went 19-of-24 for 208 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Vikings to an easy win. As for the Giants, coach Brian Daboll needs to perform miracles for that offense to function.
Stock up: It has to be Darnold. There’s ample reason to be cautious about what a single game means, but coach Kevin O’Connell is a terrific offensive mind, and Darnold has the weapons to simply be a functional point guard.
Stock down: Daniel Jones wasn’t good when Saquon Barkley was in the backfield. Now, he’s even less functional. Jones was 22-of-42 for 186 yards with two interceptions, continuing to show why his contract is one of the worst in football. The Giants may seriously regret not drafting a quarterback in April.
Up Next: 49ers at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 15; Giants at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 15
Saints 47, Panthers 10
My take: Well, at least the Panthers have their first-round pick this year. Carolina looks like a strong favorite as the worst team in football, while Derek Carr showed he and the Saints shouldn’t be forgotten in the NFC South conversation. For New Orleans, a statement was made before going to Dallas next week. For Carolina, a statement was also made. Yikes.
Stock up: After having one sack throughout his first two years, Alontae Taylor notched three in the season opener. With New Orleans sporting an aging defense, Taylor having a breakout season would be a huge development.
Stock down: Bryce Young isn’t an NFL quarterback. The real question is whether he’s going to be starting in 2025. Yes, it’s a long season. But Young was atrocious as a rookie and Sunday, he was 6-of-12 for 50 yards and an interception in the first half before garbage time began.
Up Next: Chargers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 15; Saints at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 15
Friday
Eagles 34, Packers 29
My take: The turf was terrible from the start, and a sloppy-yet-entertaining game ended with Jordan Love sustaining a sprained knee. For Green Bay, the task becomes surviving the next month. As for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions but the offense hummed regardless, with newcomer Saquon Barkley accounting for 132 total yards and three scores.
Stock up: Despite the loss, Jayden Reed was fantastic. The second-year wideout caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, while adding a 33-yard score on a reverse. Green Bay has major depth at receiver but entered 2024 without a star. Reed may become that.
Stock down: Both secondaries. Throughout the night, each offense found wide-open spaces. Yes, the field in Brazil didn’t help matters, but both Love and Hurts had no problem finding easy chunk yardage.
Up Next: Colts at Packers, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 15; Falcons at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET Sept. 16
Thursday
Chiefs 27, Ravens 20
My take: The Ravens have to figure out their offensive line. With three new starters up front, Lamar Jackson ran for his life, being pressured throughout while racking up 112 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Kansas City saw an electric start for first-round rookie Xavier Worthy, who looks like an immediate weapon. He scored twice on plays of 21 and 35 yards, including the eventual game winner.
Stock up: Chris Jones got paid this offseason, and we saw why. He registered a sack and a forced fumble while consistently defeating double teams. With Aaron Donald retired, Jones is the league’s best defensive tackle.
Stock down: The Ravens need more from Zay Flowers. After a 19-yard reception on the first drive, Flowers totaled five catches for 18 yards on nine targets. He has to be a 1,000-yard weapon for Baltimore’s offense to work.
Up Next: Raiders at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 15; Bengals at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 15