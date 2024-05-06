DeMeco Ryans Perfectly Responds to J.J. Watt's One Exception to Return to NFL
J.J. Watt noted over the weekend that 2024 would be the last year he would answer Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans's call about returning to the NFL if the team needed him, and the coach promptly answered back about a potential reunion.
“I love to hear J.J. saying he’s ready," Ryans said, via SportsRadio 610's Sean Pendergast. "I’ve got his number ready to go just in case we need him. ... I may need to make that call, so I'm happy that it's open from him."
This comment comes after Watt told reporters over the weekend that he told Ryans last year, his first year coaching the Texans, to not call "unless you absolutely need it." And if Ryans did need Watt, he would be there.
Reporters then asked Ryans what circumstances would need to happen in order for him to make the call to Watt. Although Ryans didn't give a specific example, it sounds like he's ready to jump on the opportunity if he needs to.
"I need him now, I need to make that call right now," Ryans added. "Anytime J.J. Watt’s ready to go, I’m ready to go.”
Watt played 10 seasons in Houston before ending his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons. He retired after the 2022 season, and it doesn't seem like he has intentions on coming back to the NFL, but he's continuing to train as if he's in the league.