Chiefs' Rashee Rice Under Investigation for Alleged Assault in Dallas, Police Say
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is a suspect in an alleged assault which occurred early Monday morning at a nightclub in Dallas, police told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.
Per the report, police responded to reports of an assault at the nightclub at around 2:30 a.m. local time Monday. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries described as being non life-threatening, including visible swelling on the side of his face.
According to WFAA, police sources said officers were conducting interviews with witnesses at an address in Dallas listed for Lit Kitchen and Lounge.
As of Tuesday evening, police said no charges had been filed officially, per The Dallas Morning News.
Rice, 24, has endured a tumultuous offseason following a breakout rookie season with the Chiefs in 2023, during which he won the Super Bowl.
In March, Rice was arrested in Dallas due to his involvement in a seven-car crash on the highway which resulted in at least seven people sustaining injuries. Rice faces eight felony charges from that incident, including six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault, according to police.