NFL Week 10 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Eagles Visit Packers on Monday Night
It’s Week 10! The trade deadline is now behind us and here at the midpoint of the season our staff has taken a look at first-half surprises and updated our Super Bowl predictions.
This week’s schedule has a few games that will have a massive impact on the playoff picture, including a couple in prime time. The Steelers are fresh off their big win against the Colts and will now visit the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Our staff is split, with four of our pickers taking Pittsburgh. The following night gives us an NFC playoff rematch between the Eagles and Packers, with six of our writers and editors expecting the Eagles to come away with a win in Lambeau.
During the Sunday-afternoon slate, the Rams are favored when they visit the 49ers, and our staff was split on a big intra-conference game between the Patriots and Buccaneers in Tampa.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets. (Note: The Jaguars became favorites after C.J. Stroud was ruled out for the Texans.)
Raiders at Broncos
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
Falcons vs. Colts (in Berlin)
- Albert Breer: Colts
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
Giants at Bears
- Albert Breer: Bears
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Bills at Dolphins
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Ravens at Vikings
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Clare Brennan: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Browns at Jets
- Albert Breer: Jets
- Clare Brennan: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Jets
- Gilberto Manzano: Jets
- Conor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Jets
Patriots at Buccaneers
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Saints at Panthers
- Albert Breer: Panthers
- Clare Brennan: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Saints
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
Jaguars at Texans
- Albert Breer: Texans
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Cardinals at Seahawks
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Rams at 49ers
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Lions at Commanders
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Steelers at Chargers
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Clare Brennan: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Eagles at Packers
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Packers