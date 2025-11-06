SI

NFL Week 10 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Eagles Visit Packers on Monday Night

Our writers and editors pick winners in all 14 games, including a few between top contenders.

Dallas Goedert and the Eagles got past the Packers on their way to the Super Bowl last season.
It’s Week 10! The trade deadline is now behind us and here at the midpoint of the season our staff has taken a look at first-half surprises and updated our Super Bowl predictions.

This week’s schedule has a few games that will have a massive impact on the playoff picture, including a couple in prime time. The Steelers are fresh off their big win against the Colts and will now visit the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Our staff is split, with four of our pickers taking Pittsburgh. The following night gives us an NFC playoff rematch between the Eagles and Packers, with six of our writers and editors expecting the Eagles to come away with a win in Lambeau.

During the Sunday-afternoon slate, the Rams are favored when they visit the 49ers, and our staff was split on a big intra-conference game between the Patriots and Buccaneers in Tampa.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor

MMQB staff picks for Week 10
Green squares denote upsets. (Note: The Jaguars became favorites after C.J. Stroud was ruled out for the Texans.)

Raiders at Broncos

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos

Falcons vs. Colts (in Berlin)

  • Albert Breer: Colts
  • Clare Brennan: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Colts
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Colts

Giants at Bears

  • Albert Breer: Bears
  • Clare Brennan: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears

Bills at Dolphins

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills

Ravens at Vikings

  • Albert Breer: Ravens
  • Clare Brennan: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens

Browns at Jets

  • Albert Breer: Jets
  • Clare Brennan: Jets
  • Mitch Goldich: Jets
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jets
  • Conor Orr: Browns
  • John Pluym: Jets
  • Matt Verderame: Jets

Patriots at Buccaneers

  • Albert Breer: Buccaneers
  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

Saints at Panthers

  • Albert Breer: Panthers
  • Clare Brennan: Panthers
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: Saints
  • John Pluym: Panthers
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers

Jaguars at Texans

  • Albert Breer: Texans
  • Clare Brennan: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Texans

Cardinals at Seahawks

  • Albert Breer: Seahawks
  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Rams at 49ers

  • Albert Breer: Rams
  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: Rams

Lions at Commanders

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions

Steelers at Chargers

  • Albert Breer: Steelers
  • Clare Brennan: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers

Eagles at Packers

  • Albert Breer: Eagles
  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
