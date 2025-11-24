How 2026 NFL Draft Order Looks After Week 12 Slate
There were a handful of games that impacted the NFL playoff picture in Week 12, with some of the league’s best teams cementing their place atop their division standings. On the opposite side of things, the NFL draft order also changed quite a bit as a result of Sunday’s slate.
We’re now nearing the final stretch of the regular season, and with each passing week, we get a clearer picture of where teams will be drafting in April.
Teams at the bottom of the barrel largely struggled in Week 12, with one key exception being the Browns, who secured a win in what was Shedeur Sanders’s first NFL start. That win put them ahead of the Raiders, who they beat 24–10, in the 2026 NFL draft order.
Cleveland was the only team currently slated to pick in the top 10 that won in Week 12. The other teams were either on a bye (Dolphins, Commanders) or lost.
So, how has the latest week of NFL action shaken up the 2026 NFL draft order? Let’s take a look at where things stand after Sunday’s slate.
TEAM
RECORD
DRAFT POSITION
WEEK 12 RESULT
Tennessee Titans
1–10
1
Loss to Seahawks
New York Giants
2–10
2
Loss to Lions
New Orleans Saints
2–9
3
Loss to Falcons
New York Jets
2–9
4
Loss to Ravens
Las Vegas Raiders
2–9
5
Loss to Browns
Cleveland Browns
3–8
6
Win vs. Raiders
Washington Commanders
3–8
7
BYE
Cincinnati Bengals
3–8
8
Loss to Patriots
Arizona Cardinals
3–8
9
Loss to Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
4–7
10
BYE
Atlanta Falcons (owned by Rams)
4–7
11
Win vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings
4–7
12
Loss to Packers
Dallas Cowboys
5–5–1
13
Win vs. Eagles
Carolina Panthers
6–5
14
MNF vs. 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
6–5
15
Win vs. Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
6–5
16
Loss vs. Bears
Houston Texans
6–5
17
Win vs. Bills
Detroit Lions
7–4
18
Win vs. Giants
Baltimore Ravens
6–5
19
Win vs. Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6–5
20
Loss vs. Rams
Buffalo Bills
7–4
21
Loss vs. Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars (owned by Browns)
7–4
22
Win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
7–4
23
MNF vs. Panthers
Green Bay Packers (owned by Cowboys)
7–3–1
24
Win vs. Vikings
Los Angeles Chargers
7–4
25
BYE
Chicago Bears
8–3
26
Win vs. Steelers
Seattle Seahawks
8–3
27
Win vs. Titans
Indianapolis Colts (owned by Jets)
8–3
28
Loss vs. Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
8–3
29
Loss vs. Cowboys
Denver Broncos
9–2
30
BYE
Los Angeles Rams
9–2
31
Win vs. Buccaneers
New England Patriots
10–2
32
Win vs. Bengals
As it stands, the Titans are leading the charge towards the No. 1 pick in 2026. Tennessee has lost six straight games, and it’s slated for a divisional matchup against the Jaguars in Week 13. The Giants, also losers of six in a row, are set to pick at No. 2, followed by the remaining two-win teams in the Saints, Jets and Raiders.
In case there was any confusion, the Lions are slated to pick ahead of the Ravens (as things stand) despite having a better record. That’s because Baltimore sits atop the AFC North following their win against the Jets, while Detroit is currently outside of the playoff picture, looking in. Plenty can change there, and in many other spots across the NFL draft order, in the coming weeks.