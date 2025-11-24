SI

How 2026 NFL Draft Order Looks After Week 12 Slate

Here’s how the 2026 NFL draft order is shaping up after the Week 12 slate.

Karl Rasmussen

The Titans lost their sixth game in a row and fell to 1–10 on the season in Week 12.
The Titans lost their sixth game in a row and fell to 1–10 on the season in Week 12. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were a handful of games that impacted the NFL playoff picture in Week 12, with some of the league’s best teams cementing their place atop their division standings. On the opposite side of things, the NFL draft order also changed quite a bit as a result of Sunday’s slate.

We’re now nearing the final stretch of the regular season, and with each passing week, we get a clearer picture of where teams will be drafting in April.

Teams at the bottom of the barrel largely struggled in Week 12, with one key exception being the Browns, who secured a win in what was Shedeur Sanders’s first NFL start. That win put them ahead of the Raiders, who they beat 24–10, in the 2026 NFL draft order.

Cleveland was the only team currently slated to pick in the top 10 that won in Week 12. The other teams were either on a bye (Dolphins, Commanders) or lost.

So, how has the latest week of NFL action shaken up the 2026 NFL draft order? Let’s take a look at where things stand after Sunday’s slate.

TEAM

RECORD

DRAFT POSITION

WEEK 12 RESULT

Tennessee Titans

1–10

1

Loss to Seahawks

New York Giants

2–10

2

Loss to Lions

New Orleans Saints

2–9

3

Loss to Falcons

New York Jets

2–9

4

Loss to Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders

2–9

5

Loss to Browns

Cleveland Browns

3–8

6

Win vs. Raiders

Washington Commanders

3–8

7

BYE

Cincinnati Bengals

3–8

8

Loss to Patriots

Arizona Cardinals

3–8

9

Loss to Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

4–7

10

BYE

Atlanta Falcons (owned by Rams)

4–7

11

Win vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings

4–7

12

Loss to Packers

Dallas Cowboys

5–5–1

13

Win vs. Eagles

Carolina Panthers

6–5

14

MNF vs. 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs

6–5

15

Win vs. Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers

6–5

16

Loss vs. Bears

Houston Texans

6–5

17

Win vs. Bills

Detroit Lions

7–4

18

Win vs. Giants

Baltimore Ravens

6–5

19

Win vs. Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6–5

20

Loss vs. Rams

Buffalo Bills

7–4

21

Loss vs. Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars (owned by Browns)

7–4

22

Win vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

7–4

23

MNF vs. Panthers

Green Bay Packers (owned by Cowboys)

7–3–1

24

Win vs. Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers

7–4

25

BYE

Chicago Bears

8–3

26

Win vs. Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

8–3

27

Win vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts (owned by Jets)

8–3

28

Loss vs. Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles

8–3

29

Loss vs. Cowboys

Denver Broncos

9–2

30

BYE

Los Angeles Rams

9–2

31

Win vs. Buccaneers

New England Patriots

10–2

32

Win vs. Bengals

As it stands, the Titans are leading the charge towards the No. 1 pick in 2026. Tennessee has lost six straight games, and it’s slated for a divisional matchup against the Jaguars in Week 13. The Giants, also losers of six in a row, are set to pick at No. 2, followed by the remaining two-win teams in the Saints, Jets and Raiders.

In case there was any confusion, the Lions are slated to pick ahead of the Ravens (as things stand) despite having a better record. That’s because Baltimore sits atop the AFC North following their win against the Jets, while Detroit is currently outside of the playoff picture, looking in. Plenty can change there, and in many other spots across the NFL draft order, in the coming weeks.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL