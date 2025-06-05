32 Teams in 32 Days: Giants Need One of Their QBs to Step Up
Kayvon Thibodeaux could break out, and Abdul Carter is a favorite for DROY.
There’s no time like the present for the New York Giants.
While any dreams of a deep playoff run are simply that, there is hope New York can finally get off the proverbial mat. The Giants revamped their quarterback room, bringing in Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart. They also solidified a strong defensive front seven with the addition of rookie first-rounder Abdul Carter.
Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen need to show significant progress or risk needing a real estate agent in the coming months. The best-case scenario is that Dart plays at some point and plays well, the defensive front is dominant and the team’s record reflects meaningful growth.
What’s at stake this season: Two careers
In all likelihood, the careers of Schoen and Daboll in the Big Apple. While nobody is expecting the Giants to reach the playoffs, they have to show some significant progress after playing nothing but meaningless football after September in each of the past two campaigns.
If the Giants are going to move upward, it’ll either be because Dart proves to be an immediate success under center or because the defensive front gets a ton of pressure and creates some turnovers. If there’s a strength on the roster, it’s that group led by rookie Abdul Carter, Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Ultimately, though, the 2025 season is about seeing what Dart can do, assuming he’s eventually the starter over Russell Wilson, and then figuring out if the right move is keeping the current staff, or moving off them for a new group. If the Giants can get clear answers in those areas, the year will be viewed as a success, even if New York is once again sitting in the NFC East basement.
Biggest question going into training camp: Who is the starting quarterback?
Wilson is the obvious answer, but he’s coming off three subpar seasons with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers and is only signed for one year. Jameis Winston is also in the mix, but again, he was a mess in 2024 with the Cleveland Browns, and also is signed for just ’25.
If the Giants are bold, they could go with Dart after making him one of their first-round picks in April. Still, the smart money says Daboll will bring Dart along slowly, especially with a very tough schedule to start the year, including the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs in the first three weeks.
Sources are saying: a scouting report on Dart
“What I do like is the fact that he’s a tough guy, a competitor. He’s got arm strength. Is he the biggest or tallest guy? No. You’ll have to create lanes for him to throw the ball, but I don’t think he’ll back down from anything.” —NFL personnel evaluator on Dart
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Thibodeaux, edge
The Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option this offseason, which wasn’t assured after New York selected Carter with the No. 3 pick. Still, Thibodeaux is worth investing in after posting 21 sacks and 46 quarterback hits throughout his first three years.
Daboll & Co. hope Thibodeaux can replicate his 2023 season when he notched career-highs with 11.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. If that happens, he will be a long-term fixture alongside Carter and Burns.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking: 26
This is likely it for the Daboll–Schoen partnership if the Giants can’t figure things out. New York has missed the playoffs in the past two years with a combined record of 9–25. The Giants selected Dart in the first round of April’s draft, and Wilson is likely the starter at the outset with a litany of experience. It will be a surprise if he lasts the whole year in the top seat.
Fantasy pick: Malik Nabers, WR
Nabers is coming off one of the greatest rookie seasons in fantasy football history and he did it with an unimpressive group of quarterbacks. With Wilson, Winston and Dart now on the Big Blue roster, Nabers could push to be the top fantasy wideout in 2025.
Best bet: Abdul Carter, Defensive Rookie of the Year +250 (FanDuel)
There’s a reason why Carter was the first defensive player taken off the board at the NFL draft. He has all the tools and talent to make an immediate impact on the Giants’ defense and is the deserving betting favorite to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year. Pass rushers have won the award in seven of the past nine years. He recorded 24 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks in his final year at Penn State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.