Christian McCaffrey Explains Why Cam Newton Wasn't Invited to his Wedding

Grant Cohn

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with quarterback Cam Newton (1) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Christian McCaffrey got married recently and lots of people have been talking about his wedding.

Cam Newton, the first quarterback McCaffrey played with in the NFL, wasn't invited. He spoke about getting snubbed recently on the 4th and 1 podcast.

"Damn, C-Mac. I couldn't get an invite?" Newton said. "Is it because of the Brock Purdy comments? Was Brock there? You're lucky I wasn't there because I would have crashed it. It looked like they had so much fun. I don't know if I would have been able to go. But I at least wanted to give him a present. I wanted to be there. From the photograph, it looked like they needed some color anyway. You blew it, C-Mac. Do I come across as angry? I am bitter. But congratulations."

Shortly after Newton posted the video on Instagram, McCaffrey commented on it and said that Newton hasn't returned his texts in four years. So that explains why Newton didn't get invited. And he really wasn't lying when he said he wouldn't have gone. Clearly, he was just poking fun at a former teammate and riffing on a podcast.

McCaffrey and Newton clearly aren't close for whatever reason. Maybe they were close when they were teammates. It just seems strange that McCaffrey would invite comedian Shane Gillis, who isn't a friend, over a former teammate. Maybe there's more to the story.

For what it's worth, McCaffrey did invite Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Kyle Shanahan, so a few 49ers were represented. McCaffrey also invited Greg Olsen who was his teammate in Carolina.

