One 49ers player is almost guaranteed to get a $500k bonus vs. Colts

The San Francisco 49ers have had only one player record a 500-plus receiving-yard season this year.

And it has not come from a wide receiver or even a tight end, but from their running back, Christian McCaffrey, who is closing in on becoming the first NFL player ever to record 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season twice.

The next closest challenger to the 500 receiving yards mark is Kendrick Bourne. The 49ers brought him back for a second stint at the start of the year on a modest $5 million per year deal, and he has shown himself to be a capable contributor.

But against the Colts on Monday night, he is set to earn an additional $500,000 when he reaches the threshold, as he currently has 499 receiving yards across his 13 starts this season.

It’s almost a guarantee, unless he sees very few targets, but you can be confident he will reach it.

Nawwwww bro I need 1 more yard hahaha nooooo 😅😂 https://t.co/eFoYj8UPdD — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) December 15, 2025

Why keeping Kendrick Bourne next year makes sense

Bourne’s numbers this season have been solid. Aside from his rookie year in 2017, when he averaged the most yards per reception, he is currently posting 15.1 yards per catch, highlighting just how explosive he has been throughout the year.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed, especially given the absence of quarterback Brock Purdy, top receiver George Kittle, and the injury struggles of Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings in the early parts of the season.

The early part of the season showcased a strong connection between Mac Jones and Bourne, reminiscent of the New England Patriots’ from the last few seasons.

While back-to-back 142-yard games account for a significant portion of his season total, those performances were arguably the best by any 49ers offensive weapon this year. Bourne’s explosiveness against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 further highlighted his impact in an overtime victory that will likely stand as the 49ers’ best regular-season win of the year.

Bourne has earned his bonus and should be signed for another year at a similar rate to his current contract, as the 49ers have clearly gotten more value out of him than expected. He has already surpassed his total production from the past three seasons, and there are still three games left to play before a potential playoff tie.

While the 49ers still require a top receiver as a contingency for Brandon Aiyuk, Bourne provides reliable depth and has proven to be a worthwhile return on investment.

