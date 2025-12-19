One 49ers player is almost guaranteed to get a $500k bonus vs. Colts
The San Francisco 49ers have had only one player record a 500-plus receiving-yard season this year.
And it has not come from a wide receiver or even a tight end, but from their running back, Christian McCaffrey, who is closing in on becoming the first NFL player ever to record 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season twice.
The next closest challenger to the 500 receiving yards mark is Kendrick Bourne. The 49ers brought him back for a second stint at the start of the year on a modest $5 million per year deal, and he has shown himself to be a capable contributor.
But against the Colts on Monday night, he is set to earn an additional $500,000 when he reaches the threshold, as he currently has 499 receiving yards across his 13 starts this season.
It’s almost a guarantee, unless he sees very few targets, but you can be confident he will reach it.
Why keeping Kendrick Bourne next year makes sense
Bourne’s numbers this season have been solid. Aside from his rookie year in 2017, when he averaged the most yards per reception, he is currently posting 15.1 yards per catch, highlighting just how explosive he has been throughout the year.
His contributions have not gone unnoticed, especially given the absence of quarterback Brock Purdy, top receiver George Kittle, and the injury struggles of Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings in the early parts of the season.
The early part of the season showcased a strong connection between Mac Jones and Bourne, reminiscent of the New England Patriots’ from the last few seasons.
While back-to-back 142-yard games account for a significant portion of his season total, those performances were arguably the best by any 49ers offensive weapon this year. Bourne’s explosiveness against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 further highlighted his impact in an overtime victory that will likely stand as the 49ers’ best regular-season win of the year.
Bourne has earned his bonus and should be signed for another year at a similar rate to his current contract, as the 49ers have clearly gotten more value out of him than expected. He has already surpassed his total production from the past three seasons, and there are still three games left to play before a potential playoff tie.
While the 49ers still require a top receiver as a contingency for Brandon Aiyuk, Bourne provides reliable depth and has proven to be a worthwhile return on investment.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal