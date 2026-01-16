What the Biggest Challenge for the 49ers Will be in Playoffs Against Seattle

It's only fitting that the San Francisco 49ers get to face the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs for the third time this season.

Seattle has been their toughest opponent, especially after their last outing. The 49ers were physically beaten up by the Seahawks and lost out on the No. 1 seed.

Now, they get a chance to exact revenge on that loss. The game is bound to be different from the last time they faced off in Week 18, but there is one area from that matchup that will prove to be the 49ers' biggest challenge again.

49ers will struggle against this area on the Seahawks

It's running the ball. The Seahawks rank as the No. 3 rushing defense, allowing only 91.6 yards per game. They also have the eighth-best team run stuff rate at 17.7 percent.

The 49ers will have a tough time getting it going with Christian McCaffrey against Seattle's fierce defensive front. It's been the case in the previous two matchups.

In Week 1, McCaffrey rushed for 69 yards on 22 carries, and in Week 18, he rushed for 23 yards on eight carries. He's totaled 92 rushing yards against Seattle, averaging three yards a carry.

It's no surprise the 49ers have only put up 20 points combined in two games against them. When the 49ers' offense cannot consistently run the ball effectively, they sputter.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm for them to have an efficient game on the ground. They didn't have Trent Williams two weeks ago, so that will be a tremendous boost.

Unfortunately, that gets offset and more with George Kittle out with a torn Achilles. His impact in the run game is surprisingly greater than that of Williams.

The 49ers averaged 4.1 yards per carry on designed runs with Kittle on the field (213 carries), compared to 3.7 yards per carry when he was off the field (205 carries).

They were also less explosive on those carries with Kittle off the field, as they gained 10 or more yards just 7.3 percent of the time compared to 10.8 percent with him on the field, per Next Gen Stats.

This will place more pressure on Brock Purdy to be exceptional. In the last matchup, he wasn't bad, but he wasn't good either. An average performance won't suffice against Seattle's defense.

The 49ers will either have to pull a rabbit out of their hat by having success running the ball, or Purdy and Kyle Shanahan will need to be electric in the passing game.

