Aaron Donald Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker
Longtime Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald sought and received a restraining order against an alleged stalker this week in Los Angeles, according to a Wednesday morning report from TMZ that was later corroborated by The Athletic's Jayna Bardahl.
Donald, 33, said in a filing that he has been dealing with harassment by a woman named Janelle Anwar for five years.
Anwar, per Donald, believes the two are married despite the latter having never met the former. She has allegedly sent "packages, gifts and messages repeatedly" to the former defensive tackle's family—and has sought $6.5 million in a dissolution action Donald said he learned about when notified by the league's security office.
Donald also said Anwar threatened his three-year-old son's life in a message sent over Google Chat.
The restraining order requires Anwar to remain at least 100 yards from Donald and his immediate family, and prohibits her from contacting him.
Donald, who retired from the NFL after the 2023 season, made 10 Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams in one of his sport's most storied careers.