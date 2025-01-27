SI

Aaron Glenn Broke the Ice With Funny Joke About New Appearance in Jets Intro Presser

Glenn is back with his first NFL team.

Kyle Koster

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn paces the sidelines during their against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn paces the sidelines during their against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Glenn was introduced as the new coach of the New York Jets on Monday afternoon. The former NFL defensive back played for the franchise from 1994-2001, making two Pro Bowls along the way. He comes over after serving as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and enjoying a tremendous amount of success in the Dan Campbell regime. Glenn was an attractive option in the carousel and there's real reason for optimism. He returns to the Big Apple older and wiser than when he left.

The Jets coach joked about the passage of time and his new look right off the bat.

"I wear glasses now," he said.

You can tell this is a good hire because that line drew some top-grade media laughter. That's a hot room right there when a pretty average glasses line goes off like the opening minute of a Netflix special.

Glenn's task now is to keep that light and airy mood as he figures out what to do with Aaron Rodgers.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/NFL