Aaron Glenn Broke the Ice With Funny Joke About New Appearance in Jets Intro Presser
Aaron Glenn was introduced as the new coach of the New York Jets on Monday afternoon. The former NFL defensive back played for the franchise from 1994-2001, making two Pro Bowls along the way. He comes over after serving as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and enjoying a tremendous amount of success in the Dan Campbell regime. Glenn was an attractive option in the carousel and there's real reason for optimism. He returns to the Big Apple older and wiser than when he left.
The Jets coach joked about the passage of time and his new look right off the bat.
"I wear glasses now," he said.
You can tell this is a good hire because that line drew some top-grade media laughter. That's a hot room right there when a pretty average glasses line goes off like the opening minute of a Netflix special.
Glenn's task now is to keep that light and airy mood as he figures out what to do with Aaron Rodgers.