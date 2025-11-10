Aaron Glenn Won't Answer Your Question About Jets Starting QB So Don't Bother Asking
Don't look now but the Jets have won two consecutive games and are technically still alive for a playoff spot after a disastrous 0-7 start. Aaron Glenn's patience with Justin Fields has paid off as the embattled starting quarterback has piloted the team to victory on consecutive Sundays. Fields hasn't exactly posted eye-popping numbers or been that impressive in doing so, but wins are wins and both have come after Glenn declined to name which of his signal-callers would be starting.
As you might imagine, the Jets coach will not be deviating from that strategy as his team prepares for a quick turnaround Thursday against the Patriots.
“Please don't ask me anything about the quarterbacks,” Glenn told reporters today. “You know I’m not going to tell you and I don’t want to waste my time when it comes to that, when it comes to who’s starting.”
Very thoughtful by Glenn. Why have everyone waste time by fielding and then answering questions about the most important position on the field? Why have a press conference at all when one really starts to think about these Monday updates in the grand scheme of thing. Like, does it really matter, big-picture that Fields will more than likely start in a few days against MVP frontrunner Drake Maye?
No, it doesn't.
No need to look into what Fields has done over his last four starts.
Again, what is so complicated? The Jets will have a starting quarterback on Thursday. Glenn isn't going to tell you who that is. But it's going to be Fields. Or maybe not. Stop being so nosy. The Jets are on a winning streak and you want to derail it by asking perfectly reasonable questions?