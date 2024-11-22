Aaron Judge Discusses Juan Soto's Free Agency Decision As Yankees' Pursuit Continues
New York Yankees center fielder and designated hitter Aaron Judge ostensibly was supposed to address Friday the fact that he'd been named the American League MVP for the second time in his career.
However, the baseball world seemed more interested in hearing about the race's third-place finisher—right fielder Juan Soto, a free agent.
"I haven't talked to him at all. I think the best thing is to really give those guys space," Judge said of Soto via ESPN's Jorge Castillo. "And I talked to him all season. He knows how we feel about him. And I think the most important thing is now let him do his thing with his family, pray about it, talk with people and come to the right decision for him and his family. So I haven't talked to him at all."
Soto, as Castillo noted, is known to have met with five teams bidding for his services: the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.
The 26-year-old superstar was outstanding for the Yankees this season, slashing .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.