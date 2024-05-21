Aaron Rodgers Addresses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Vice President Consideration
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke to reporters on Tuesday while present at the team's organized team activities, and he confirmed a report that had been circulating throughout much of the offseason.
The 40-year-old confirmed to reporters that he'd been approached about potentially taking up the role of Vice President under 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy. Rodgers said that he'd been mulling between becoming RFK's vice president and returning to the Jets for the 2024 campaign.
"I love Bobby. We had a couple of really nice conversations, but there were really two options," Rodgers said. "It was retire and be his VP or keep playing. And I want to keep playing."
It was reported in March that Rodgers was on the top of Kennedy's list for potential vice presidential candidates. Ultimately, Kennedy selected Nicole Shanahan as his running mate.
With the prospect of politics (at least temporarily) pushed to the side, Rodgers is set to make a return to action for the Jets this year after missing the entire 2023 season due to an Achilles injury he sustained on the opening drive of the Jets' first game.
There are high expectations for New York in Rodgers's return from injury, with the team lined up for six prime-time games and considered the favorite in a franchise-record 14 of their 17 matchups this season.