Aaron Rodgers Seemed So Annoyed by Reporter's Question About Jets' Playoff Drought

Andy Nesbitt

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets were officially eliminated from the playoff race on Sunday. / @SNY
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had another chance to win a game on Sunday and once again they were not able to make enough plays down the stretch to get the victory as they fell to the Miami Dolphins in overtime, 32–26. The Jets are now 3–10 and have lost nine of their last 10 games.

Rodgers had his best game of the season on Sunday, throwing for 339 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. It was the first time all season that he has thrown for 300 yards or more.

But it wasn't enough, as the Jets not only dropped their fourth straight game, but were also officially eliminated from playoff contention. This is the 14th straight season they won't be going to the postseason, which was something Rodgers was asked about after the game.

The QB didn't seem to like this question:

"What’s the question?" Rodgers asked after the reporter told him about the Jets' playoff drought.

The reporter then asked Rodgers if he could reflect on the Jets' inability to make the playoffs for such a long time.

"I've started for one year, so I'm a part of it for one year," a frustrated Rodgers said. "It's Disappointing."

Jets fans would agree.

