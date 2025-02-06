Aaron Rodgers Had Awkward Moment With Fan Who Didn’t Want His Autograph
Aaron Rodgers is a pretty famous guy who has grown used to fans asking for his autograph whenever he is out and about. The 41-year-old QB thought that was happening again on Wednesday at a golf tournament when things took an awkward turn.
This week is the PGA Tour's annual stop in the Arizona desert for the Waste Management Open. Rodgers played in the Pro-Am yesterday where he was paired with the No. 1 player in the world, Scottie Scheffler. In between holes Rodgers saw a fan asking for an autograph and went up to grab the person's hat, only to be told by the fan that he wanted Scheffler to sign it.
That moment happens at the very end of this video:
Rodgers played it off pretty well, but you know deep down he must have been a little stunned by the snub.