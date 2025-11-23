Aaron Rodgers Begins Day in Chicago by Flipping Off Cameras Before Steelers-Bears
Look out, Chicago. Aaron Rodgers is back in town.
Rodgers, who tortured the Bears for the better part of two decades over his run as the Packers’ starting quarterback, is in the Windy City on Sunday as his Steelers take on the Bears in Week 12. Rodgers won’t play against the Bears—he was listed as questionable with a left wrist injury and ruled out several hours before kickoff—but the 41-year-old wanted to remind Chicago who’s in charge.
Three hours before kickoff at Soldier Field, Rodgers was seen taking a lap around the field. As pointed out by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Rodgers flipped off a couple of cameras with his right hand before heading back inside the locker room.
Quite the start to the day.
Aaron Rodgers’s history at Soldier Field
Rodgers has a long history of dominating in Chicago.
Including the Packers’ 21–14 win over Chicago in the 2010 NFC Championship Game, Rodgers has a 12–3 record as a starting quarterback at Soldier Field. The last time the Bears defeated Rodgers at home was a 24–17 win back on Dec. 16, 2018.
Rodgers’s most infamous moment in Chicago happened a few years later in 2021—which ended up being his second-to-last start at Soldier Field in green and gold. After scrambling for a six-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter in the Packers’ 24–14 win, Rodgers shouted, “I still own you!” at the top of his lungs at disheartened Bears fans sitting in the front row.
Rodgers, who will be watching from the sidelines, won’t get another chance to prove that he does, indeed, still own the Bears. He’ll have to let history speak for itself.
Kickoff for the matchup between the Bears and Steelers is set for 1 p.m. ET in Chicago.