Aaron Rodgers Blasted by Fans After Ugly Throw Against Colts
Things continue to look bleak for Rodgers and the Jets.
In this story:
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this season and so far on Sunday it doesn't seem like things are going to change any time soon.
Rodgers hoped he would make the Jets contenders when he was traded to the team in 2023. Instead, he missed basically all of last season with his Achilles injury and this year he has looked a shell of his former self as the team has dropped six of its last seven games and sit at 3-7.
The Jets are playing host to the Colts on Sunday and one ugly throw by Rodgers in the first half had fans lighting him up on social media.
This was not great:
Fans didn't hold back on Rodgers:
More From Around the NFL
Published