Aaron Rodgers Claims Jets Are His First Choice if He Plays in 2025
Aaron Rodgers hasn't made any decisions about his future, but if he does suit up in 2025 he has a clear preference on which team he'd like to play for.
During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Rodgers addressed rumors that he wanted to play in 2025 but not for the New York Jets. He refuted those allegations and clarified that the Jets were actually his first choice for a team in 2025.
Rodgers said, "I haven't told anybody in my life that I wanna play in 2025 and not on the Jets. That's 100% false, I actually said the opposite."
He continued, "I'm going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season and if they want me back and what happens with (interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich) and what happens with the offensive staff and obviously the (general manager) at the time... There's a lot of things out of my control when it comes to that. But I've really enjoyed my time in New York."
Rodgers finished his statement off by saying, "I don't even know if I want to play yet but New York would be my first option."
The Jets have won three games in two seasons with Rodgers starting at quarterback. They're 3-8 in 2024, Rodgers has struggled mightily and the team's head coach and general manager have already been fired. Change is coming to the franchise. We'll see if Rodgers is a part of it.