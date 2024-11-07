Aaron Rodgers Did Something Cool for Steelers Rookie Who Picked Him Off Twice
Aaron Rodgers may hold a longstanding grudge against the media, but he apparently doesn’t hold one against opponents who have picked him off in NFL games.
After the New York Jets’ 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 20, Steelers defensive back Beanie Bishop told reporters he wanted Rodgers to autograph the two balls Bishop picked off during the game. However, the rookie wasn’t able to find Rodgers in the postgame scrum and instead went home with unsigned memorabilia.
Rodgers later said on an appearance of The Pat McAfee Show that he had no problem fulfilling Bishop’s request, and the Jets quarterback seems to be a man of his word.
Bishop received his two intercepted balls with Rodgers’s autograph in a photo shared on social media by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic on Wednesday.
Pure class from Rodgers. Maybe his twilight years in the league have made the 40-year-old curmudgeon just a tad softer.