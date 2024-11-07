SI

Aaron Rodgers Did Something Cool for Steelers Rookie Who Picked Him Off Twice

Kristen Wong

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers may hold a longstanding grudge against the media, but he apparently doesn’t hold one against opponents who have picked him off in NFL games.

After the New York Jets’ 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 20, Steelers defensive back Beanie Bishop told reporters he wanted Rodgers to autograph the two balls Bishop picked off during the game. However, the rookie wasn’t able to find Rodgers in the postgame scrum and instead went home with unsigned memorabilia. 

Rodgers later said on an appearance of The Pat McAfee Show that he had no problem fulfilling Bishop’s request, and the Jets quarterback seems to be a man of his word.

Bishop received his two intercepted balls with Rodgers’s autograph in a photo shared on social media by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Pure class from Rodgers. Maybe his twilight years in the league have made the 40-year-old curmudgeon just a tad softer.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL