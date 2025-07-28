SI

Aaron Rodgers Gave a Very On-Brand Response About Playing Jets in Week 1

Different threads, same quarterback.

Kristen Wong

Aaron Rodgers could very well have Pittsburgh Steelers fans questioning everything by the end of the NFL season. It's one of the ever-enigmatic quarterback's hallmark traits.

During an interview with Kyle Brandt during Steelers training camp, Rodgers was asked how he felt about playing his former team, the New York Jets, in Week 1 of the upcoming campaign. The 41-year-old ended his two-season Jets stint on somewhat bitter terms after the franchise decided to release him last offseason.

"That's the way it goes sometimes. Of course," Rodgers said, giving a run-of-the-mill answer.

Then he added some of his signature skepticism.

"Now, did [the league] have any inside information? I don't know. Who were they talking to, I'd love to know," said Rodgers.

If Steelers fans didn't know what kind of quarterback they were getting from the start in Rodgers, they will find out soon enough both on and off the field.

The Steelers will kick off their 2025-26 season against the Jets on Sept. 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

