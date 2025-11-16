SI

Aaron Rodgers, Grimacing in Pain, Leaves Steelers Game With Left Hand Injury

Mason Rudolph has taken over for Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers was grimacing in pain. / Screenshot via CBS.
Aaron Rodgers left the Steelers’ Week 11 game against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon with a left hand injury.

After attempting a throw into the end zone towards wide receiver DK Metcalf, Rodgers was hit by three Cincinnati defenders and looked to have landed awkwardly on his left hand. He returned to his feet and was grimacing in pain while holding his left wrist.

Backup Mason Rudolph has since entered the game at quarterback as Pittsburgh leads the Bengals down the stretch of the second half. Rodgers is officially deemed to have a left-hand injury and is questionable to return, per the team.

Prior to exiting Sunday’s contest, the 41-year-old signal caller had gone 9-for-15 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell. The Steelers are 5–4 to begin the 2025 season and sit in first place in the AFC North. Losing Rodgers for any amount of time with an injury would be detrimental to their quest for a third consecutive playoff berth.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

