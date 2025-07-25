Aaron Rodgers Is Saying All the Right Things About Tutoring Will Howard in Pittsburgh
Aaron Rodgers is starting the next, likely last chapter of his NFL journey this year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran signal-caller is attending his first training camp with his new team, and so far, seems to be liking what he is seeing.
Speaking with reporters after practice, Rodgers was sure to acknowledge the relationship he was developing with Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard, who was drafted out of Ohio State in the sixth round this past April.
“I just like his approach. He’s a good kid. He cares about it. He works hard. He listens. He’s a good note-taker. He’s been picking my brain,” Rodgers said, listing off what impressed him about Howard thus far. “I told him last night, he was in the room, we were talking about signals, I said ‘What can I do for you?’ Because I want to be a support system for him and pass off anything I can. I don’t want to overstep my bounds, but if he wants to learn anything or pick my brain or be in my hip-pocket I’m all for it.
“I’m looking forward to growing that friendship. He has all of the ability and talent. When his time comes I think he’s going to have a great chance to be a long-term guy in the league.”
Relationships between a veteran starting quarterback and the rookie who is set to one day replace him can sometimes be fraught—Rodgers knows plenty about this, as do the Steelers—but Rodgers and Howard might be set up for success in this regard.
Howard wasn’t expected by anyone to be a starter right out of the gate, but his selection in the sixth round is a sign that the Steelers see growth potential in him.
Meanwhile, Rodgers is far enough along in his career that he is likely playing his last or second-to-last NFL season this year. There’s not much risk for Rodgers in sharing trade secrets.