Aaron Rodgers Named One Key Skill He Has in Common With Packers' Jordan Love
Once upon a time, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love were just two peas in the same Green Bay Packers pod. Rodgers has since moved on to quarterback the New York Jets, where he could potentially finish his NFL career, while Love is just getting his started.
In his second season as the Packers’ established starter, Love has thrown for nearly 3,000 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while leading Green Bay to an 8-4 record. Love’s past four games has seen him take extremely good care of the football, as he hasn’t thrown a pick since Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.
Rodgers discussed Love’s solid quarterback play of late on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show and named one area he believes he and Love share in common.
“He went through some stretches where he wasn’t feeling great body-wise,” Rodgers said. “He had the ridiculous injury first week I believe, and then he had some other groin (injury). So him, like me, and like me when I was younger, we are able to do things moving not just in the pocket but out of the pocket to extend the plays. He’s so good at that.
“Taking out that ability, and then messing with your legs a little bit, you can see some of those balls that don’t end up exactly where he wants it, and I know how that feels like.”
High praise as always from Rodgers to his former mentee.
Love’s Packers are currently in the thrilling hunt for a postseason berth, facing the New Orleans Saints and then two NFC North rivals (Vikings, Bears) in their final pivotal games to close out the year. Over in New York, Rodgers hasn’t enjoyed nearly as much success in his first full campaign with the Jets (4-10), who were eliminated from the playoffs for a record-setting 14th straight season.