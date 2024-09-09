Aaron Rodgers Gave Honest Take on NFL Return Ahead of Jets' Season Opener
The 2023 NFL season did not go to plan for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
In his highly anticipated debut with the Jets in Week 1 last year, which was also the first year he wasn't playing for the Green Bay Packers, he tore his Achilles on the first drive and missed the rest of the season.
Rodgers admitted to SNY’s Jeane Coakley ahead of the team's 2024 opener on Monday night vs. the San Francisco 49ers that he wasn't sure if he could return to football after his injury. This makes Monday night's return even more emotional for him.
“With all the ups and downs last year, there’s going to be a lot of appreciation for being able to be back on the field," Rodgers said. "There were definitely thoughts after it happened that it was going to be it, so to go back on the field will be a sweet and emotional moment for me.”
Rodgers added that he feels "good" ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup. He's entering his 20th NFL season at age 40, so his career is likely coming to an end sooner rather than later, but Rodgers hasn't offered any timeline on a retirement.