Aaron Rodgers Shares Two Simple Things He Wants From His Next NFL Team
If Aaron Rodgers plans to play quarterback in 2025, he'll need to find a new team.
The New York Jets announced Feb. 13 they will part ways with Rodgers this offseason after their two-year partnership fell well short of expectations. Now, Rodgers will likely be cut and will be free to sign with any team for his 21st season in the NFL.
In an interview with TMZ Sports on Thursday, Rodgers outlined two factors he's looking for in his next team—that they want him and that they have enough talent on the roster.
Rodgers, 41, hasn't played up to his All-Pro talent level since he won his fourth career MVP award with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. In 17 games last season, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions—adding up to a 90.5 passer rating, far below his career 102.6 rating.
Rodgers has mentioned in the past that he's open to mentoring a young quarterback—although he still wants to start if he returns for the 2025 campaign. Several teams toward the top of the 2025 NFL draft—including the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders—could draft a quarterback in the first round and bring in Rodgers as a stop-gap signal-caller for a year.
Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be interested in Rodgers if they decide to move on from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. And the New Orleans Saints could be in the same boat if they opt to cut Derek Carr in the first year of coach Kellen Moore's tenure on the sidelines.
Even after a down year, there should be more than a few suitors for Rodgers in 2025. If he even wants to play, that is.