Aaron Rodgers Takes Safety After His Own Lineman Forces Him to Fumble in End Zone
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers did not get off to a blazing start against the Chagers on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh's first three possessions lasted 10 total plays and resulted in a punt, field goal and a safety.
Facing third-and-seven in the first quarter, Rodgers dropped back to pass and faced immediate pressure. The future Hall of Famer stepped up in the pocket to try and avoid Khalil Mack. But there was Mack. So Rodgers started to backpeddle. As Mack grabbed him he tried to run, stuck the ball out only to have it knocked out of his hand by Troy Fautanu, his own right tackle.
Rodgers was lucky enough to fall on the ball which kept the Chargers from scoring a touchdown and allowed the Steelers to cling to a 3-2 lead.
Rodgers finished the first quarter with 45 yards, which was three times as many yards as Justin Herbert passed for so all things considered, things could be worse, which is really something to say when an offensive lineman causes a fumble in the end zone.