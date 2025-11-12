Aaron Rodgers’s Ex-Packers Teammate Roasted Him Over Brutal Viral Photo From Week 10
Aaron Rodgers had his worst game as a member of the Steelers this past Sunday night when he threw for just 161 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in an ugly 25-10 loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles.
The 41-year-old quarterback took a beating against the Chargers, who were in control all night and didn't let up until the final whistle.
A photo from one of the hard hits Rodgers took quickly went viral after the game and on Tuesday one of his former Packers teammates, David Bakhtiari, had a little fun with it on social media, tweeting "Yup that’s me, you’re probably wondering how I got here…”
Here's that tweet with the photo, which was taken by Marcio J. Sanchez of the Associated Press.
Rodgers was sacked three times in the loss, including that one by Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree. In fairness, that hit should have been flagged for helmet-to-helmet contact but the refs somehow let it go.
The Steelers are now 5-4 after that loss and while they remain on top of the AFC North standings, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are quickly catching up after winning three straight games.
Bakhtiari and Rodgers are longtime friends so he wasn't taking a shot at the former Packers quarterback, instead it was just some buddy-on-buddy roasting.
He wasn't the only one who had fun with that photo. Here are some other reactions to it from NFL fans.
Rodgers and the Steelers will look to rebound this Sunday when they host Joe Flacco and the Bengals.