Aaron Rodgers Had Weak Excuse for Game-Ending Incompletion in Jets' Loss to Seahawks
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets' offense struggled over the final three quarters of their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Rodgers finished with 185 yards on 39 passing attempts as the Jets lost their third straight game and clinched their ninth consecutive losing season.
The Jets' final drive ended with Rodgers overthrowing a ball to Garrett Wilson in the end zone on fourth-and-15 with less than a minute remaining in the game. Rodgers discussed the play during his postgame press conference and told the assembled press that the wind was a factor, but that it was not an excuse.
"The wind was a little inconsistent," said Rodgers. "Maybe I should have thrown it a little flatter because he was wide open, but shoulda… I mean I gotta hit that. Windy. I played in wind before. It was inconsistent, but I gotta hit that."
Whatever you do, don't blame the wind. Even if it was inconsistent.