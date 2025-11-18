Abdul Carter Issues Statement Calling Out ‘Untrue’ Reports About Giants’ Meetings
The Giants benched Abdul Carter for the first defensive drive of Sunday’s loss against the Packers. It was noted by the general viewing population but New York’s interim head coach, Mike Kafka, declined to get into the particulars of why Carter was sidelined after the game. On Monday it was reported by The Athletic that Carter had missed a team walk-through because he was sleeping and was thus disciplined. But Carter wasted no time pushing back on the report, saying in a tweet on Monday that he was recovering and not asleep.
His public dispute of the report was apparently not enough. On Tuesday the rookie defensive end gave a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter vehemently denying he slept through the meeting, as well as the additional reporting that suggested tardiness was a recurring issue for Carter. He did so because he believes “what has been reported unfairly tarnishes his name and reputation,” according to Schefter.
“My mistake was an honest mistake," Carter said in his statement. "I own the fact that it was an honest mistake. I was getting treatment and I told Coach Kafka that, too. But to say I was sleeping at that time just wasn't true. And it also wasn't a trend. This was the only time it happened.
“I don't want anonymous sources to say these types of things about me that are untrue. I did make a mistake, and I own up to what I did.”
Carter also explained to Schefter specifically what happened. Apparently, in his first week of head coaching duties following the dismissal of Brian Daboll, Kafka changed the “normal practice times” and Carter did not realize it until it was too late. He quickly addressed the issue with Kafka in a FaceTime that day. Carter appears to not have a problem with the discipline that followed in the form of a brief benching but took great issue with how the situation has been portrayed after the fact by insider reporting.
It’s a lot of noise over what seems to be a relatively minor transgression. But Carter has made it clear throughout that he owns up to the mistake. The Giants must be pleased with that attitude, at the very least.
Carter will aim to earn his first full sack of his NFL career on Sunday against the Lions as the 2-9 Giants travel to Detroit.