Abdul Carter Found a Unique Way to Get Involved in His First Preseason Game
The New York Giants have high hopes for rookie defensive end Abdul Carter after using the third overall pick in this year's NFL draft on the Penn State product. He got his chance to show what he looks like against other professionals for the first time on Saturday in the Giants' preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. And by all accounts he was very impressive, generating three quarterback pressures on his three pass rushes.
Perhaps even more exciting for the organization, though, was a moment in the second quarter when Carter was watching from the sidelines but found a way to get involved. After Bills receiver Joshua Palmer caught a pass for a first down, his momentum carried him onto the Giants bench. Palmer did what you do when you encounter a bench, which is sit on it.
But Carter wasn't about to allow any opponent to enjoy any leisure time on his turf and quickly got the receiver moving back in the direction of the field.
Is this a little thing? Sure. But it does show that Carter is pretty locked-in on the action even if he's not a part of it and willing to change that at the drop of the hat. Everything about the preseason is an audition, even when it appears one is just waiting in the lobby for the interview.