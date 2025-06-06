Adam Sandler Agrees to Feature Derrick Henry in Movie on One Condition
Derrick Henry has extra motivation to rush for 2,000 yards in 2025—the opportunity to appear in an Adam Sandler movie.
During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show earlier this week, Henry told Patrick that Sandler is his favorite actor. Patrick then told Henry that if he can rush for 2,000 yards next season, he'd get him in a Sandler movie.
Sandler agreed to the bet, and sent a video to Henry in typical Sandler fashion to confirm the deal.
"Yo Derrick, I just woke up," Sandler said. "You know that. That's why I look disgusting, on top of the fact that I am disgusting, but I love ya. Congrats on everything, baby. 2,000 yards plus this year gets you not only in the movie, but we have a nice dinner together."
Henry smiled and laughed at the video from Sandler. He later posted to X: "Dan you’re a real one ! & Adam Sandler is da [GOAT] I appreciate the extra motivation."
Rushing for 2,000 yards will be no easy feat. Only nine running backs in the history of the NFL have rushed for 2,000 yards in a single season, with Saquon Barkley most recently pulling off the feat this past year. Henry is one of those exclusive nine backs to reach 2,000 yards in a season, rushing for 2,027 yards in 2020.
However, no running back rushed for 2,000 yards in a season twice in their career, but Henry did come close by rushing for 1,921 yards in 2024. Though it'd be an especially unthinkable feat for a 31-year-old running back, Henry has proven time and time again that he is different, and a special back. While it wouldn't necessarily be wise to count on Henry reaching 2,000 rushing yards next season, if there's any back that could achieve that feat again, it would be him.