Adam Schefter Weighs In on Why Patriots Might Fire HC Jerod Mayo
Could the New England Patriots move on from head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season? That has been a hot topic heading into Week 18 and on Sunday ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in on why it could happen.
“All along, the Kraft family has wanted to stand by him and give him support. He was the hand-chosen successor to Bill Belichick," Schefter said on Sunday NFL Countdown. "But over the last 30 days or so the team has struggled, they've lost at home, fans have been angered, they've been apathetic, and it feels like within the organization—there's been a shift," Schefter said. "There's nervous people inside the building right now. We are gonna go 'leaning OUT' right now for Jerod Mayo.”
The 3–13 Patriots face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to finish out the 2024 season. Patriots fans and the team's owners were hopeful for a better record than this after the team posted a 4–13 record last year.
But, there's been a lot of pressure on Mayo in his first year as head coach since he was replacing Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowls with the team in his 24-year tenure. It would've been difficult for anyone to replace Belichick, but the Patriots have been even more disappointing than expected.
NFL fans will need to keep an eye out after Sunday's game to see if the Krafts do choose to fire Mayo after just one season or if they decide to give him another chance. Right now, the Patriots have the No. 2 draft position, but still have a chance to grab that top draft spot if they lose on Sunday.