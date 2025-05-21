AFC Teams’ Biggest Roster Decisions: Who Stays and Who Goes
Now that the draft is in the books, this is the time where the remaining free agents gain interest again from teams needing to fill roster holes.
But the free agents could have plenty of competition from the players available on the trading block. There’s Trey Hendrickson, Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander and many other notable names possibly on that list.
The content teams tend to take care of a few contract dilemmas before the start of training camp. (Don’t hold your breath, Hendrickson.) Could James Cook be close to a contract extension with the Buffalo Bills now that the running back market has been set with the recent deals for Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry?
Let’s take a look at all this with our roster decision questions for the teams in the AFC.
Baltimore Ravens
Do the Ravens hang on to Mark Andrews?
Rumors swirled before the draft about the Ravens possibly shopping Andrews, whose contract carries a $16.9 million cap hit and is due to expire after the 2025 season. At this point in the offseason, it’s probably best for the Super Bowl-contending Ravens to keep the 29-year-old Andrews, who recorded 55 catches for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. They’re definitely better with Andrews on the roster, but they have flexibility with tight end Isaiah Likely waiting for more opportunities.
Buffalo Bills
Do the Bills pay James Cook?
The Bills have a tricky dilemma with Cook. The running back market continues to go up after the recent extensions for Barkley and Henry, but the team probably doesn’t view Cook worthy of a contract worth $15 million per year. Cook, however, has been highly productive, recording 1,009 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Buffalo could always force Cook to play on the expiring contract with hopes of working out a deal after the season. Or maybe they’re not close on financial numbers and decide to trade Cook before the 2025 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
Will Trey Hendrickson get traded?
This year-long stalemate seems to be headed for a divorce. Hendrickson recently reported for an offseason workout, but told reporters he feels disrespected by the Bengals and doesn’t plan to play without a contract extension. Hendrickson does have some leverage because the Bengals desperately need him for their poor defense, which failed Joe Burrow’s high-scoring offense countless times in 2024. On the other hand, the team has a sizable chunk of the salary cap tied to Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Ironically, the Bengals also have a contract dispute with Hendrickson’s potential replacement, rookie first-rounder Shemar Stewart.
Cleveland Browns
Who wins the four-man QB competition?
The Browns are prepared to go into the summer with a rare four-man quarterback competition. As the old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks (or more in this case), you have none. To put it bluntly, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders probably wouldn’t start for most teams in the league, but they all ended up in Cleveland and could have a fair shot at winning the job. This could be one of the most fascinating camp competitions in recent memories. If no one steps up, well, there’s always next year’s draft for the struggling Browns.
Denver Broncos
Will Nik Bonitto agree to a contract extension?
After two subpar seasons, Bonitto broke out in a big way for Year 3, recording 13.5 sacks and being named a second-team All-Pro. Now the Broncos need to decide whether it was one fluke year or Bonitto is worth paying, as the 2022 second-round pick heads into the final year of his rookie deal. Bonitto reportedly wants his next contract to be at least worth $20 million per season. That could be a reasonable starting point, given that Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau recently signed a four-year, $80 million extension.
Houston Texans
Who will start at tackle?
The Texans took a big risk by blowing up last year’s starting offensive line, which included trading Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. But that was probably the best approach after the unit underperformed the past two seasons. Changes were needed, but Houston might have waited too long to address the offensive line in the draft. First, the Texans traded out of the first round and used their first pick to take wide receiver Jayden Higgins in the second round. The Texans did, however, take offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery with their second second-round pick. Ersery will compete with veterans Cam Robinson, Trent Brown and second-year player Blake Fisher for the left and right tackle openings.
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones?
All eyes will be on the quarterback competition between Richardson and Jones, the latter of whom joined the Colts this offseason after a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings and five and a half shaky seasons with the New York Giants. Perhaps the addition of Jones will push Richardson, the 2023 first-round pick who drastically regressed with his accuracy and decision making last year. Richardson also had a few controversial moments last year that shed light on his dedication to the team and practice habits.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Where will Travis Hunter primarily play?
The Jaguars have said several times they plan to utilize Hunter at wide receiver and cornerback. But it seems the rookie two-way player has primarily played on offense during the Jaguars’ recent offseason workouts. Perhaps the workload becomes more balanced in training camp. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Jaguars prefer to have Hunter focus on one position before unleashing him as a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
Kansas City Chiefs
Do the Chiefs make a notable move?
The Chiefs don’t have many glaring needs after a busy offseason, which included the addition of tackles Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons. Kansas City re-signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and could have a healthy Rashee Rice, who sustained a season-ending knee injury early last season. But the Chiefs usually make a summer or in-season move for a notable veteran. Maybe they show interest in free agent Keenan Allen to give Patrick Mahomes more depth with his pass catchers. Running back J.K. Dobbins, cornerback Mike Hilton and safety Justin Simmons are also available as free agents.
Las Vegas Raiders
Do the Raiders make a move for a cornerback?
For a stretch, the Raiders appeared to have the weakest receiving corps in the NFL, but that looks more promising now after the second-round selection of wide receiver Jack Bech. It also helps to have dangerous weapons, such as tight end Brock Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. With that said, the Raiders’ biggest remaining roster hole might be at cornerback. Jakorian Bennett, Eric Stokes and Darnay Holmes make up the bulk of the cornerback rotation. Alexander and Ramsey are currently available on the trading block.
Los Angeles Chargers
Who will play center, left guard?
The Chargers addressed their need of adding more weapons for Justin Herbert by drafting running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris. But there are still pressing questions when it comes to who will protect Herbert. Coach Jim Harbaugh recently told reporters they’re considering the option of playing Zion Johnson at center, a position that belonged to Bradley Bozeman last season. Johnson has struggled to find his footing at left guard since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 draft.
Miami Dolphins
When and where will Jalen Ramsey be traded?
It’s been a month since GM Chris Grier announced that the team is looking to trade Ramsey, the seven-time Pro Bowler. Ramsey being on the wrong side of 30 and the three-year, $72 million contract extension he signed last year are probable reasons why he hasn’t found a new home. Miami might need to eat plenty of the money on Ramsey’s contract and not expect a high draft pick in return. The Raiders and Chargers could use a cornerback, as could Ramsey’s former team, the Los Angeles Rams. Still, those teams likely won’t give up much to acquire him.
New England Patriots
Is there enough depth at edge rusher?
Perhaps no team was busier this offseason than the Patriots. There are new starters across the roster, but the edge-rushing group looks light. Coach Mike Vrabel really needs Harold Landry III to be available for 17 games. Keion White, Anfernee Jennings and K’Lavon Chaisson are the other options. Veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is still available as a free agent.
New York Jets
Are the Jets still committed to Breece Hall?
There have been some rumblings about Hall possibly being on the trading block. It makes some sense with a new coaching staff and Hall heading into the final year of his rookie deal. Hall hasn’t been quite as good as his rookie year, which was cut short due to a torn ACL. The 2022 second-round pick has been available the past two seasons, but he’s failed to crack 1,000 rushing yards. But if Hall sticks around, he could have success playing with the mobile Justin Fields to possibly produce a dynamic rushing attack.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Who much longer will the Steelers wait for Aaron Rodgers?
If the Steelers and Rodgers have some kind of handshake agreement, then there’s no urgency to get the 41-year-old quarterback to sign before training camp. But if Rodgers never arrives, the Steelers could be in trouble with veteran Mason Rudolph currently listed as QB1. There’s also rookie Will Howard, the sixth-round pick from Ohio State. Pittsburgh might regret not prioritizing quarterback more this offseason, especially if Rodgers is looking for opportunities elsewhere, like possibly joining the Minnesota Vikings.
Tennessee Titans
Will the Titans keep Will Levis?
It’s a bit surprising that Levis is still on the roster after the team made Cam Ward the No. 1 pick in the draft. But the team might be hoping to increase his trade value by allowing Levis to showcase himself during the preseason. Expect Levis to be traded or cut after the preseason finale, if not earlier. Tennessee also has veteran Brandon Allen to potentially be the No. 2 behind Ward.