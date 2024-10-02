Aidan Hutchinson Reveals What the Best Part About Playing for Dan Campbell Is
It's clear how much of an impact Dan Campbell has made on the Detroit Lions since taking over as head coach in 2021 based on the recent successes of the team.
The Lions reached the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 1991 season last year, and now the team has started out 3–1. Campbell also has the NFL season sack leader on his squad—Aidan Hutchinson.
When speaking with Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana this week, Hutchinson emphasized how great it is to work under Campbell's leadership. But, there's one thing that stands out the most to him in regards to Campbell's coaching style.
"The best part about playing for Dan Campbell, I would say, is his authenticity," Hutchinson said, speaking on behalf of State Farm. "When we go into a team meeting or any kind of meeting, I know he's going to speak what's on his mind. Sometimes he's going to tell you things that you don't want to hear, but as long as he gets it off his chest, he feels better, you feel better and you're good. I really respect the way he carries his business."
However Campbell is approaching his Lions team seems to be working, and he's becoming quite a popular figure in the NFL world. Fans love to watch him on the sidelines and listen to him in interviews, and it sounds like his players like competing for him, too.
