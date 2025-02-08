Alex Rodriguez Is Happy Patrick Mahomes Didn’t Listen When He Told Him 'There’s No Future in Football'
Back before Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was approaching GOAT status, he was just a young kid hanging out alongside his dad in MLB dugouts.
Mahomes' father, Pat Sr., was a major league pitcher for over 10 seasons—a career that included a stint with the Texas Rangers alongside legendary infielder Alex Rodriguez.
"When my dad was with the Rangers I would hit with A-Rod," said Mahomes in an interview that resurfaced this week via Rodriguez's Instagram page. "Take a little batting lesson with him off the tee."
"It was my first love," the QB said of the game of baseball. "But as I started playing football I clearly figured out that i didn't know what love was because I loved football more than I loved baseball."
Rodriguez went on to say that the younger Mahomes took a liking to his preparation—and that he once told the now-QB to stick with baseball instead of playing football.
"Patrick was there every day with a great attitude..." said A-Rod. "I remember saying, 'Patrick, there is no future in football. You are a baseball player.' Man am I glad he didn't listen to me!"
If Mahomes had listened, he wouldn't be playing in his fifth career Super Bowl this weekend. His Chiefs will try to be the first team to three-peat as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday in New Orleans. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. with the game airing on Fox.