Allen Lazard Was Stretched to the Max on This Touchdown vs. Patriots
The New York Jets got off to a great start against the New England Patriots at MetLIfe Stadium on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. After their first drive stalled, Aaron Rodgers led the team on two straight scoring drives to take a 14–0 lead in the first half.
The first touchdown was significant for a couple reasons. First, Rodgers threw his first ever touchdown at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Jets. Second, and most importantly, Allen Lazard's T-shirt ripped and it got stretched out to a comical length right before he scored.
Here's Lazard taking it in from the 10-yard line:
Guys having their shirts or towels stretched out is nothing new, but this one really was notable. That's at least 10 feet. Alex Austin deserves some credit for holding on for so long.
Everyone is lucky that no one got hit in the eye when he finally let go and that thing snapped back in front of Lazard.