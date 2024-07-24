Alvin Kamara Explains Why He Is Attending Saints Training Camp Amid Contract Talks
After New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed part of the team's minicamp in June because of contract negotiations, he surprised the football world by returning to the team for training camp this week despite not having a new deal yet.
When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kamara explained the reasoning behind his choice to attend training camp.
"I ain't stupid. I ain't gonna give the money up," Kamara said. "I'm trying to get some money, right? I was gonna be here. It's no one that has a jersey on, I wouldn't even blame any coaches [with] what's going on with contract issues right now. This happens all across the league. It's happened here. It's happened everywhere. People trying to get contracts, trying to get paid. I'll be a fool to spite my teammates because of a dispute I'm having with upstairs. I wouldn't even call it a dispute. We're just having conversations about compensation. … I'm not that guy. I'm for the team. So I'm here, I'm doing what I've got to do. I'm working."
If Kamara were to miss training camp, he would be fined $50,000 per day. To him, it made no sense to pay that much money and let his team down when he's trying to get his contract figured out with the front office.
Kamara has stated that he wants to remain a Saint throughout the entirety of his career. The five-time Pro Bowler is entering his fourth season of a five-year, $75 million deal. He is looking to either agree to an extension or have his contract reworked this year.