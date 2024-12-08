Alvin Kamara Separated Heated Darren Rizzi From Saints Punter After Near Disaster
New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi chewed out rookie punter Matthew Hayball after the New York Giants returned a punt for a touchdown, even though the score was called back due to a flag for holding.
Rizzi's veins popped as he screamed at Hayball on the sideline before Alvin Kamara jumped in between the two, slightly pulling his head coach away and then putting his arm around the rookie punter.
Luckily for Hayball and the Saints, a punt-return TD from Giants' return man Ihmir Smith-Marsette was negated. At least Kamara was there to diffuse and keep his rookie punter's head up.
Rizzi assumed the interim title after New Orleans fired Dennis Allen in early November after the Saints' seventh loss in a row. Rizzi joined the Saints as their special teams coordinator in 2019 before he was promoted to assistant head coach in 2022, still keeping his special teams duties. He is 2-1 as the interim head coach while the Saints lead the Giants late on Sunday.