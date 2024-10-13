SI

Andy Dalton Drills Cameraman With Errant Pass During Panthers-Falcons

Liam McKeone

Doink
Doink / NFL on FOX
On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers hosted the Atlanta Falcons in some NFC South divisional action. Andy Dalton wasted no time in putting his trademark accuracy on display ... kind of.

With the Panthers at the Falcons' 5-yard line, Dalton dropped back to pass and was quickly flushed from the pocket on third down. He made the smart decision to rifle the ball out of bounds before getting sacked.

But even Dalton's throwaway passes are accurate, apparently. He drilled a cameraman in the endzone right in the dome.

A real doink. Such are the hazards of doing NFL sideline work.

The smart play detrimental to this bystander was ultimately for naught as the Panthers were forced to settle to a field goal.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

