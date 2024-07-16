Andy Reid Perfectly Explained Why Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Relationship Works
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid knows a thing or two about Super Bowl wins, cheeseburgers and a certain whirlwind romance that has taken the world by storm.
In a preview of the all-new “Scoop City” podcast hosted by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, Reid gave a thoughtful answer on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s dating life.
As someone who has seen Kelce and Swift’s relationship develop throughout the NFL season, Reid named one intriguing aspect that may explain how the two global superstars make it work under the bright lights.
“[Travis] can handle it,” Reid said. “I think there’s a great escape for him, I said that about Taylor too. I mean, she comes to the games, she can kind of escape having to be the show. And when he goes to her concerts, she’s the star, and he can be hanging out there and be the support or the water boy.”
Imagining Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champ and one of the greatest tight ends of all time, as the “water boy” (a la Adam Sandler, who else?) at an Eras Tour concert may be difficult or jarring for some fans to wrap their heads around. Nonetheless, it would appear that the water boy and Swift are in it for the long haul.