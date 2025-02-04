Andy Reid Gives Emphatic Four-Word Answer When Asked If He's Returning to Chiefs in 2025
Andy Reid isn't planning to retire this offseason.
The Kansas City Chiefs coach, who's leading the team to try to make NFL history this weekend by winning three Super Bowl titles in a row, informed reporters on Tuesday that he intends on returning as the head coach next season.
"Yes, I'll be back," Reid said.
The 66-year-old coach explained how his career victories stat isn't the main motivation, or one at all, for why he is coming back next season.
"I just enjoy teaching," Reid said. "I don't get caught up much in the stats or the records. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can't put in the hours we do and not enjoy it. I love the game."
Reid has 301 career wins from the regular seasons and playoffs. This places him fourth in NFL history behind George Halas (324 wins), Bill Belichick (333 wins) and Don Shula (347 wins). He'd likely have to coach for a few more seasons before breaking Shula's record, if that's what he wanted to do.
The 2025 season will mark Reid's 13th year with the Chiefs. It will be his 27th season coaching in the NFL after he spent 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, who happen to be the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX opponent this weekend.