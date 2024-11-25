SI

Andy Reid Leaves Chiefs With Five-Word Message After Nail-Biter Win vs. Panthers

Kansas City needed a last-second game-winning drive from Patrick Mahomes to sneak past Carolina.

Mike Kadlick

Reid and Mahomes Chiefs are now 10-1 on the 2024 season.
Reid and Mahomes Chiefs are now 10-1 on the 2024 season. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs played the Carolina Panthers tighter than they would have liked on Sunday afternoon, coming away with a last-second 30-27 win.

Head coach Andy Reid's message to his team following the victory? Simple. "Let's keep this thing rolling."

"Alright so look, I don't want to see anybody hanging their heads, men," the 66-year-old told his team in the locker room following their narrow win. "This league is crazy. That's the way this thing goes. You saw it yesterday with college football. Nothing's given to you—and you're getting their best shot."

He continued: "So you keep your heads up men and we get this thing rolling, alright? We've got some things we gotta clean up, but we keep it rolling here. That's the important part. Winning is the important part right here. And you guys beared down and got it done."

Despite their woes, the Chiefs remain in the AFC's catbird seat through 12 weeks, sitting at 10-1 on the 2024 season.

They're on a short week coming up, returning home to Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium for a Black Friday matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL