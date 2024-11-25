Andy Reid Leaves Chiefs With Five-Word Message After Nail-Biter Win vs. Panthers
The AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs played the Carolina Panthers tighter than they would have liked on Sunday afternoon, coming away with a last-second 30-27 win.
Head coach Andy Reid's message to his team following the victory? Simple. "Let's keep this thing rolling."
"Alright so look, I don't want to see anybody hanging their heads, men," the 66-year-old told his team in the locker room following their narrow win. "This league is crazy. That's the way this thing goes. You saw it yesterday with college football. Nothing's given to you—and you're getting their best shot."
He continued: "So you keep your heads up men and we get this thing rolling, alright? We've got some things we gotta clean up, but we keep it rolling here. That's the important part. Winning is the important part right here. And you guys beared down and got it done."
Despite their woes, the Chiefs remain in the AFC's catbird seat through 12 weeks, sitting at 10-1 on the 2024 season.
They're on a short week coming up, returning home to Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium for a Black Friday matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.