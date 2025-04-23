Anthony Richardson Makes Stance on Competing for Colts Starting QB Job Clear
Anthony Richardson has not rewarded the Indianapolis Colts' bold move to select him the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft with much success to this point. It's been a bumpy, up-and-down ride so far and the second-year quarterback was even benched at for a bit last season. With the team's addition of Daniel Jones this offseason, Richardson will have some competition for the starting role going forward. Which sounds like something he's ready to embrace.
"Competition brings the best out of you," Richardson said via the team's website. "That's just how life works, you just gotta compete and get better because somebody to the right, left or in front of you is trying to out-work you and be better than you. Competition, I love it."
"I definitely don't take it personal," Richardson added. "I definitely love working, I love getting better, so whenever there's an opportunity for me to go and chase that, why not do it."
That's the exact type of public stance the team wants to hear from Richardson. And really the only one he can give without further intensifying the situation. Unscientifically, it seems like almost all players would love the comfort of knowing they'll be at the top of the depth chart than the opportunity to earn it, but that's not something that was going to happen for a quarterback who has failed to capitalize on that situation two straight years.