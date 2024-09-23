Antonio Pierce Says Raiders Could Make QB Change Heading Into Week 4
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce didn’t rule out a quarterback change ahead of the team’s Week 4 home matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
The Raiders are coming off a 36–22 blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers in which Las Vegas allowed an Andy Dalton-led offense to rack up over 400 scrimmage yards. Quarterback Gardner Minshew has started the first three games of the season, but Pierce hinted that Minshew could be benched as soon as Week 4. Second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell replaced Minshew late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss after Minshew threw an interception, and O’Connell immediately led the Raiders on a touchdown drive.
Pierce said he put O’Connell in the game because he wanted to see if he gave the offense “a spark,” per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Pierce added that he wouldn’t rule out a change under center this week and would first speak with his players before making any “business decisions.”
Pierce’s comments come shortly after the coach appeared to criticize his team for a lack of effort in Week 3’s loss to the Panthers.
“As the game went on, I think there were definitely some individuals who made business decisions, and we’ll make business decisions going forward as well,” Pierce told reporters.
If the Raiders do decide to switch it up under center, the situation wouldn’t be too unfamiliar for O’Connell, who stepped in for veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before the halfway mark of last season. O’Connell, a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL draft, threw for 2,218 yards and 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 10 starts, completing 62.1% of his passes.
Minshew joined the Raiders this past offseason on a two-year deal. The 28-year-old journeyman is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign with the Indianapolis Colts and has gone 1–2 to start his Las Vegas tenure.