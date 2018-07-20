Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons

Learn more about Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, including how he made his wealth, education and more.

July 20, 2018

Education: Babson College

How He Acquired the Franchise: Blank purchased the team from Taylor Smith, the son of the original Falcons owner, in 2002 for $545 million.

Net Worth: $4.3 billion (per Forbes in 2018)

Franchise Valuation: $2.475 billion (per Forbes in 2017)

How He Made His Money: Blank co-founded Home Depot in 1978. While he retired from the company in 2001, he reportedly owns 34 million shares of the world’s largest home-improvement retailer. In addition to the Falcons, Blank also owns Atlanta United FC and is the chairman of the PGA Tour Superstore golf chain.

In the Owner’s Words: On his decision to buy the Falcons, Blank told SPORTS ILLUSTRATED: “I can either sit on the sidelines for the next 30 years of my life and complain … or [I can] try to buy it and fix it. ... My personality, the way I function, is to buy it and fix it.”

Political Donations: Blank has largely donated to Democratic causes, most notably: $32,400 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in 2013; $28,500 to the Obama Victory Fund in ’08; and $25,000 to the Hillary Victory Fund in ’16. Blank has donated to Republicans, as well, in smaller amounts: $10,000 to Georgia Republican Party, Inc., in ’08 and $2,500 to Romney Victory, Inc., in ’12.

NFL Committees: Legislative Committee, Conduct Committee, Workplace Diversity Committee, Finance Committee, Audit Committee (Chairman), Compensation Committee (Chairman).

Next in Line: Blank has six children, none of whom are actively involved with the team.

