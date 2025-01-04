Bailey Zappe Becomes 40th QB to Start for Browns Since 1999: Full List
Bailey Zappe made a bit of history Saturday afternoon when he took the opening snap of the Cleveland Browns' Week 18 clash against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Zappe is the 40th quarterback to start under center for the Browns' franchise since the 1999 NFL season. That is—by far—the most in the NFL in that span, as the Chicago Bears are the next-closest team with 30 different starting quarterbacks since '99.
Baker Mayfield and Tim Couch, the No. 1 picks in the 1999 and '18 drafts, are tied for the lead with 59 starts in that span. There are eight quarterbacks to start exactly one game for Cleveland since 1999: Spergon Wynn, Bruce Gradkowski, Thad Lewis, Connor Shaw, Kevin Hogan, Nick Mullens, Jeff Driskel and Zappe.
Here's the full list of Browns quarterbacks since Couch was selected with the No. 1 pick in 1999:
Browns QBs to Start At Least One Game Since 1999
PLAYER
STARTS
YEARS
Baker Mayfield
59
2018 to '21
Tim Couch
59
1999 to '03
Derek Anderson
34
2006 to '09
Colt McCoy
21
2010 to '12
Brandon Weeden
20
2012 to '13
Charlie Frye
19
2005 to '07
Deshaun Watson
19
2022 to '24
Brian Hoyer
16
2013 to '14
Deshone Kizer
15
2017
Kelly Holcomb
12
2001 to '04
Brady Quinn
12
2007 to '09
Trent Dilfer
11
2005
Josh McCown
11
2015 to '16
Jacoby Brissett
11
2022
Jeff Garcia
10
2004
Doug Pederson
8
2000
Jason Campbell
8
2013
Johnny Manziel
8
2014 to '15
Cody Kessler
8
2016 to '17
Seneca Wallace
7
2010 to '11
Jameis Winston
7
2024
Robert Griffin III
5
2016
Joe Flacco
5
2023
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
5
2023 to '24
Luke McCown
4
2004
Jake Delhomme
4
2010
Ken Dorsey
3
2006 to '08
Tyrod Taylor
3
2018
Ty Detmer
2
1999
Austin Davis
2
2015
Case Keenum
2
2020 to '21
P.J. Walker
2
2023
Spergon Wynn
1
2000
Bruce Gradkowski
1
2008
Thad Lewis
1
2012
Connor Shaw
1
2014
Kevin Hogan
1
2016 to '17
Nick Mullens
1
2021
Jeff Driskel
1
2023
Bailey Zappe
1
2024